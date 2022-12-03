Read full article on original website
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
Skokie shopping mall announces expansive redevelopment plan
SKOKIE, Ill. — A shopping mall in Skokie announced plans to launch a major redevelopment Tuesday morning. Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Mall said renovations and additions to the center will include “best-in-class retail, modern residences, chef-led dining, entertainment, gourmet markets upscale health and wellness amenities, and a public park.” According to a spokesperson with the […]
Illinois City Named One Of The Best Places To Spend Christmas In The World
Here's where you can find it, and what makes it so special.
St. Charles Welcomes its First Cat Cafe on Main Street
The Historic Main Street in St. Charles just got a whole lot nicer. On Nov. 25, Cat Zen Cafe and Lounge had their grand opening. This cafe offers a nice twist unlike others in its area; cats. You are able to enjoy your favorite cafe treats while playing with sweet adoptable cats. This is the first cat cafe to be built in St. Charles.
A restaurant based on chicken salad
A leftover classic from mom's kitchen is the main course at a Batavia restaurant. If you love mom’s chicken salad, you may want to try a new restaurant in Batavia which has tweaked the recipe in ways mom probably never imagined. A dozen varieties of the classic mashup are featured at Chicken Salad Chick, which is having its grand opening on Randall Road. Its co-owner, Kim Seaman, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander she is the “chick” of Chicken Salad Chick, which apparently is still an acceptable way to refer to women in Auburn, Alabama, where the original chick, Stacy Brown started the chain. Batavia’s chick and her husband, Garrett, have no restaurant experience. She taught at Louise White Elementary in Batavia for 20 years. He’s been in education and financial tech sales. But when the opportunity to open northern Illinois’ first Chicken Salad Chick popped up, Kim says they did their homework, and “when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit.” They hope to someday open up more in the Fox Valley. Kim says the restaurant’s interior will be a warm and welcoming space, much like her second-graders found her classroom to be. And, by the way, she would love to see her former students stop by to eat, and even apply to work there.
Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby
Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
Illinois Is Home To One Of Best Christmas Light Displays In U.S.
If you enjoy outdoor Christmas light displays, you should add this location to your must-see list in Illinois. Tough Competition For Best Outdoor Christmas Light Display In United States. According to timeout.com,. When it comes to the best Christmas lights in the USA, some folks tend to go over the...
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Dogs rescued from S. Korean farm ready for adoption
SOUTH ELGIN, lll. — You can give the gift of a forever home to rescued dogs in South Elgin. We first introduced you to Saturn and Harper in November when they arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin. Now, both are ready for adoption. The duo was part of a group of dogs found living […]
Loaves & Fishes: Doing something about it
A few years ago, while visiting the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, I purchased a blue tote bag with the words, “The Art of Doing Something About It” on the front. Those words really made me think. What if we all had an “it” – a cause, belief, or need we are passionate about? And then what if we all became devoted to doing something about it?
With shelters full and adoption rates down, many animals are being left behind this holiday season
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It’s a heartbreaking warning for pet owners and anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season. With many shelters full and adoption rates down, officials say animals are being left behind. "There’s just so many, I mean you’re talking thousands of animals...
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area
It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree. For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
Don’t drink your coffee for longer than 30 minutes, clean your toothbrush with soap and other strange tips to keep your smile bright!
Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin, founder of the Dentologie dental offices in Chicago’s North Side and South Loop neighborhoods is going viral with his clever advice bringing smiles to his followers. He shared some of the more unconventional tips that he says will keep your teeth healthy. You can follow Dr....
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
‘A feeling you get in your heart’: Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade helps Chicagoland children
CHICAGO — Thousands of bikers made their way up Western Avenue Sunday for the 45th annual Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade. Each year, tens of thousands of toys are donated to children in need. The toys are brought by thousands of bikers who give to the cause. “Plus we put collection boxes out through […]
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society hosts 'Howliday' adoption event for all dogs over 40 lbs
When the biggest canines don't get adopted, it leaves less room at local shelters to help others in need.
