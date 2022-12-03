Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
STORM WATCH: 1-3 inches of wet snow for parts of the Hudson Valley Sunday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says parts of the Hudson Valley will see periods of wet snow throughout Sunday with accumulations between 1 to 3 inches.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance for wintry mix Sunday night; 1-3" possible in northern parts of NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the evening.
Hudson Valley residents prepare for incoming snowfall
Zugibe Hardware in Garnerville expects an influx of customers over the weekend.
Morris County preps for possible snow this weekend
Morris County officials told News 12 they have plows on standby and have enough salt in a silo to treat 300 miles of roads across the county.
Medical officials grow concerned with surge of respiratory illnesses in Hudson Valley
Medical officials in Hudson Valley are concerned with a surge of respiratory illnesses in the area. They say the flu is on the rise, and children make up the over half of the reported cases. Dr. Louis Corsaro, the medical director for most schools in Westchester and Southern Putnam counties,...
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood
Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.
Conductors: Man banned from LIRR seen riding train again shortly after leaving court for violating ban
Michael Harewood was the first person to be ordered not to ride the LIRR after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an MTA transit worker in November.
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
'We went to almost every area:' Searchers puzzled over case of missing woman found dead in Goshen pond
Domingo Ramos, of Keep Hope Alive 845, a group that had been spreading awareness about the incident, said "usually if a car goes missing we check the back roads... We checked parking lots, we went to almost every area," he said, including hotels.
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
Fire officials say that one of the people involved in a serious crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway Thursday night apparently walked themself to a police station. That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for them for a period of time.
FDNY: Soundview fire leaves apartment destroyed
A fire at a Soundview apartment building injured two people and left a unit damaged.
NYPD: 16-year-old linked to Brooklyn train station strangulation in custody
Police have arrested a suspect linked to a strangulation that took place in Brooklyn Sunday.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Police: Jersey City hit-and-run victim in critical condition
Authorities say on Wednesday, a driver at the corner of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue hit the victim and then drove off.
Police: 2 people fall from elevator shaft in Bronx Target store, 1 critical
Two people were injured in an elevator accident at a Target store in the Bronx.
Police: Man’s body found on train tracks in Brooklyn
A man’s body was found on J train tracks at the Myrtle Avenue station early Thursday morning in Bed-Stuy, according to the NYPD.
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
