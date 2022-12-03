ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: Sunny with chilly temps

By Robb Ellis
 4 days ago

First Alert Weather: Sunny but chilly 02:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lots of sunshine this weekend, but chilly temperatures.

Today:

Windy and colder. High 32.

Tonight:

Clear. Low 18.

Tomorrow:

Sunny and seasonable. High 42.

Clouds for most of next week, with temperatures in the 40s.

CHICAGO, IL
