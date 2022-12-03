Read full article on original website
Related
Purple Row
Crafting a Gameplan for the Rockies Bullpen, Pt. 2: The Righties I
This is Pt. 2 of a six-part mini-series about the Rockies bullpen integrated within the ‘Crafting a Gameplan’ series. I will discuss the Rockies bullpen as entity, and I will be covering each pitcher in the ‘pen (as of the time of writing) individually at one point or another, but will group athletes who share similarities in pieces so each one has a particular theme. I will eventually dedicate a full piece of the series to take a look at possible free agent options, and the final article will be a recap. The intended structure of this mini-series is as follows:
Matt Strahm is on the verge of joining the Phillies
Matt Strahm is on the verge of becoming a former member of the Boston Red Sox, closing in on a two-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Purple Row
Brendan Rodgers could be at the doorstep of stardom
Welcome to the 2022 edition of Ranking the Rockies, where we take a look back at every player to log playing time for the Rockies in 2022. The purpose of this list is to provide a snapshot of the player in context. The “Ranking” is an organizing principle that’s drawn from Baseball Reference’s WAR (rWAR). It’s not something the staff debated. We’ll begin with the player with the lowest rWAR and end up with the player with the highest.
Purple Row
Rockies trade Chad Smith to Oakland Athletics for Jeff Criswell
The Colorado Rockies announced on Tuesday that they have traded RHP Chad Smith to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for RHP Jeff Criswell. The move ends Smith’s time with the Rockies after being acquired via trade from the Miami Marlins during the 2020 season. He spent the entirety of the 2021 season and the majority of 2022 with Triple-A Albuquerque. He displayed plenty of potential there as he posted a 3.03 ERA in 68 1⁄3 innings between the two seasons with 77 strikeouts and 30 walks.
Phillies sign RHP Taijuan Walker, lefty reliever Matt Strahm
Walker, 30, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career where he went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts with the Mets. Walker had a 2.6 bWAR and a 1.19 WHIP in 157 innings, striking out 132 and walking just 45.
Purple Row
Catching up on a busy week around the league and how it impacts the Rockies
Major League Baseball’s off-season has kicked into high gear in the past week with big splashes being made around the league and the 2023 Winter Meetings beginning in San Diego, CA. The news and rumors are flying quickly, so let’s first take a moment to review what has transpired and finish with how it affects the Colorado Rockies.
Comments / 0