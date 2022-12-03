ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
police1.com

Jury awards former Maine trooper $300K in whistleblower case

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency's intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before finding...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check

Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Program pairs lonely older Mainers with cats that need homes

DEXTER, Maine (BDN) -- A new adoption program that aims to boost the well-being of seniors who live alone pairs them with cats in need of homes. Furever Friends, a project created by the Dexter Age Friendly Community, received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation this summer and launched in October. The program has connected seven area seniors with cats and plans to make more matches.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and legislative negotiators have agreed upon a $474 million winter heating relief program that would provide $900 checks to most families, she announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Mills releases energy relief plan and urges lawmakers to pass it as emergency

This story will be updated. Lawmakers are being sworn into Maine's 131st legislature on Wednesday. And it appears they'll be busy from the get-go. Gov. Janet Mills has been meeting with lawmakers from both parties on a potential emergency relief plan to help Mainers cope with high costs of heating and electricity. But the plan would need bipartisan support from two-thirds of the legislature for it to immediately become law. For more on where things stand, Steve Mistler, Maine Public's state house bureau chief, debriefed with All Things Considered Host Robbie Feinberg.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year

Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
BATH, ME
B98.5

Maine Sets a New Record For Deer Harvested During 2022 Season

It's more than just a 'season' here in Maine. Deer hunting is a tradition. And, in the year 2022, that tradition saw more whitetail deer harvested in the Pine Tree State than any other year in history. According to WGME 13, Maine's most recent deer-harvesting record has been standing since...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access

Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Will Weather Ruin Maine’s Super Rare Chance to See the Moon Eclipse Mars?

We just had that awesome lunar eclipse a while back. Several weeks ago, we actually had Mother Nature cooperating with us and actually gave us a solid glimpse of the lunar eclipse. More often than not, the weather ends up playing way more of a role than we'd like when it comes to viewing these heavenly happenings. Got an awesome sight to see? Not in Maine, hahaha!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Rebates to help keep Maine homes warm, energy efficient

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine offers government-funded rebates to make your home more energy efficient and reduce emissions that cause global warming. The rebates are managed by Efficiency Maine Trust. They offer discounts to install insulation, heat pumps and hot water heaters with heat pumps. "All the things we rebate...
MAINE STATE

