GEMA/HS names new training and exercise manager
ATLANTA — The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has named Melissa Slocumb as the Training and Exercise Manager. She previously served as a Training & Development Specialist with GEMA/HS for six years. GEMA/HS’s Training and Exercise department provides training to local and state partners to prepare counties...
River Valley hosts Pennsylvania Labor and Industry secretary at STEAM Academy
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier toured River Valley School District’s STEAM Academy on Tuesday during a roundtable event with a number of local leaders. Berrier joined River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell as well as various other industry experts to discuss creating a workforce development education...
Donelon: Hurricanes create insurance crisis in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past. A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year...
Survey: Businesses say recession is likely, salary reduction is not
DES MOINES — Small and midsized businesses and employees alike are anticipating a recession, but most businesses are not preparing to reduce employee salaries, according to a national survey from Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group. The survey found 70% of businesses and 74% of employees think a recession will...
Folwell says North Carolina pension fund was down 7% in 2022
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell provided an update on the state's pension systems during a monthly Ask Me Anything call with reporters on Tuesday. Membership in the North Carolina Retirement Systems has grown to more than 1 million, including more than 353,000 beneficiaries and 647,000...
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy sues edible cannabinoids companies
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a collection of Moorhead-based manufacturers and retailers of edible cannabinoids. The board filed a civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji and Wonky Confections. The board said in...
Dunleavy: Arctic warming puts Alaska in a great position for growth
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy officially began his second term today after promising to keep the state looking to the future during his inauguration ceremony. The governor said the state was in a great position due to the warming of the Arctic. "This is going to put...
Louisiana toll road unable to cover debt service due to Hurricane Ida damage
(The Center Square) — Damage from Hurricane Ida cut toll revenues for the Louisiana Transportation Authority by 78% in fiscal year 2022, leaving the LTA unable to cover its required debt service payments, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for...
Drop in Nebraska's wild turkey population prompts $1.8 million study
OMAHA -- Give him a minute and veteran outdoorsman Chris Pokorny will happily tell you why turkey hunting is special. It’s uniquely engaging because it requires the hunter to interact with individual birds. To lure a turkey into range, the hunter must call back and forth with the bird. (Male turkeys gobble when seeking a mate.) And, unlike wintertime deer hunting, it’s usually done in the spring, a great time to be outdoors.
Retail group urges Illinois shoppers to grab deals when they see them
(The Center Square) – Shoppers continue their holiday spending as retailers seek to improve their bottom line heading to the end of the year. Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said the day after Thanksgiving has always been important, but things are evolving. “Historically it was...
These are Oregon's latest stats on gun injuries
Gun deaths have been increasing in Oregon for years. But new research is making the full toll of gun violence in the state more clear. Nonfatal gun injuries treated by emergency departments statewide have increased more dramatically than gun deaths in recent years, a report released in October by researchers at OHSU's Gun Violence Prevention Research Center shows.
Missouri governor, legislators agree on revenue of $13.2B for FY 2024 budget
(The Center Square) – As Missouri legislators begin planning next year’s budget, Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced they’ll have $13.2 billion in revenue, an increase of approximately $100 million. The annual revenue estimate is used by Parson and legislative leaders to create and balance the...
Risk dial moves to elevated-yellow as COVID-19 cases rise sharply in Lincoln
Local COVID-19 cases shot up last week, with numbers reaching their highest level in three months. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 458 positive tests last week, a more than 60% increase over the previous week and the highest weekly total since the week ending Sept. 3. Hospital numbers also...
Georgia National Guard to celebrate Guard's 386th birthday
MARIETTA — The Georgia National Guard will hold a ceremony Dec. 13 celebrating the National Guard’s 386th birthday and honoring its units from WWII that received the Presidential Unit Citation. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Clay National Guard Center here. The event will...
Pritzker touts Illinois tourism during conference
(The Center Square) – At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism. The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
Novi man sentenced for $423,435 unemployment fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – A Novi man was sentenced for trying to defraud Michigan and federal taxpayers of funds earmarked for unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, was sentenced to 57 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood also ordered Mason to pay...
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
Nebraska to get more than $8 million in vaping settlement
Nebraska will receive more than $8 million as part of a national settlement with a maker of electronic cigarettes. Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced that Nebraska's cut of a $438.5 million settlement with Juul Labs will be $8.1 million to $8.8 million. The settlement, which was first announced...
Hawaii's high electricity rates blamed on oil prices
(The Center Square) - Hawaiian Electric officials say the cost for power in Hawaii – almost three times the national average – places emphasis on the state’s reliance on importing resources from the mainland, namely oil, to the islands to support the state’s energy supply structure and the need to continue statewide initiatives for Hawaii to more energy independent by 2045.
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination in budget speech
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem kept her campaign promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries during her budget address on Tuesday. The governor said $310 million in ongoing revenue is predicted for fiscal year 2024 and another $216 million in one-time revenue will also be available. That leaves the state with plenty of money to cut the grocery sales tax, which would help families, Noem said.
