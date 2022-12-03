OMAHA -- Give him a minute and veteran outdoorsman Chris Pokorny will happily tell you why turkey hunting is special. It’s uniquely engaging because it requires the hunter to interact with individual birds. To lure a turkey into range, the hunter must call back and forth with the bird. (Male turkeys gobble when seeking a mate.) And, unlike wintertime deer hunting, it’s usually done in the spring, a great time to be outdoors.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO