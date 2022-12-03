Carters Valley Elementary School Pupils perform Christmas music for the Hawkins County BOE

In an update to a story we reported on Monday, an automated call to parents’ of students at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport says a staff member was stabbed at the school Monday morning. In the statement, School Superintendent, Dr. Evelyn Rafalowski told parents and families the staff member had been injured as a result of a stab wound from an X-acto hobby knife. The message goes on to say the staff member is doing well but had not yet identified the responsible person. All students remained in classrooms at the time of the incident, and the Sheriff’s Department says in an earlier report there was no evidence to suggest that a student was involved. This is a developing story and are awaiting for additional information from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

