Kansas City, MO

Areas of dense fog tonight into Sunday morning, some freezing fog

Some of the fog will be freezing fog, potentially leading to a few slick spots. A large storm system approaches Monday night-Tuesday; Prepare for heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. The greatest risk of severe weather stays south. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Areas of dense fog, some freezing fog. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clouds open overnight, cooler and drier by morning.

Dynamic storm, heavier rain, t'storms possible Monday-Tuesday. Tonight: Clouds open overnight and temperatures tumble. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Low: 34°. Friday: Early sunshine then increasing clouds. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 42°. Saturday: An area of morning drizzle increasing to light rain approaches from south, nearing I-70 corridor. Clouds slowly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Don't miss the Festival of Lights!

Bundle up with family and friends for Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens open Wed-Sun, 4-10 p.m. As you stroll a one-mile, lighted, outdoor path, pause for plenty of Instagram and holiday-card worthy photo moments along the way. Encounter immersive botanic installations that show off the exceptional architecture and landscape elements of the Gardens while enjoying plenty of sweet treats and beverages, including Country Club Bank Cocoa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Visit Red Door Grill for the holidays

Red Door Grill is all decked out for the holidays! Stop in today to check out their holiday menu.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Find the perfect gift at Crown Center

Crown Center is celebrating 50 years of making Christmas memories. This year they want you to come out and find the perfect gift for your loved one.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas, Missouri fans rowdy as Border Showdown returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — While walking into Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Tigers fans let Jason Ingold and his two sons have it. The Ingold family was among the few sporting crimson and blue during the Border Showdown between the Tigers and Jayhawks. "It was fun seeing the...
COLUMBIA, MO
NKC Dental opening new location

North Kansas City Dental is opening a second location and they are now taking patients. Book your appointment today!
KANSAS CITY, MO

