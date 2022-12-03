From Magic to Pokemon, PAX Unplugged is at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Games convention PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia this weekend 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tabletop gamers from along the East Coast are in Philadelphia for a fun weekend. PAX Unplugged is dedicated to board games like Settlers of Catan and trading card games like Magic: The Gathering or the Pokemon card game.

Fans will not only be able to meet their favorite creators and network with other fans but also be able to compete in their favorite games as well.

It runs through this weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.