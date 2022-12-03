Read full article on original website
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
Quicksilver Tesla Model Y Seen Outside Berlin Gigafactory With White Interior
During a recent drone flyover of the Tesla Berlin Gigafactory, the camera noticed several brand new Model Ys that looked like they were finished in a new lighter shade of silver that was developed on-site, at much talked-about new paint shop. Most of the vehicles that wore this new color had black interiors, and one featured a white interior.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
Tesla Has a Production Crisis in China
There are reports of a production crisis for Tesla in China that say Tesla is reducing Model Y production by 20%. Is this true?. In a slew of FUD against Tesla, multiple news sourced reported that Tesla was reducing its production by 20% in China. When you read something like this, you have to take it with a grain of salt and try to understand what is happening. Also, I believe Tesla needs a PR team to also be the source of truth so that media outlets can't run wild with stories like this.
5 Things You May Not Know About Tesla's New Electric Semi-Truck
The Tesla Inc TSLA Semi is a highly anticipated electric semi-truck that has generated a lot of buzz in the transportation industry. The first deliveries were made to PepsiCo, Inc PEP on December 2nd, 2022. Here are the top five interesting facts about this innovative vehicle:. The Tesla Semi is...
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
Ford CEO says 65% of U.S. dealers agree to sell EVs under company's investment programs
About 65% of Ford dealers have agreed to sell electric vehicles as the company invests billions to expand production and sales of the battery-powered cars and trucks, CEO Jim Farley said Monday. Ford offered its dealers the option to become "EV-certified" under one of two programs — with investments of...
Auto Roundup: GM & F's Additional Investments in EV Facilities in Spotlight
Last week, many auto biggies released U.S. vehicle sales data for the month of November 2022. Among the automakers that revealed monthly sales numbers, Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru and Volvo registered year-over-year gains, while Ford and Honda posted a decline in sales. Per Motor Intelligence, the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reached 14.4 million in November, up from 12.9 million recorded in the year-ago period but down from 15.3 million in October.
