How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars

Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
notebookcheck.net

Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders

A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
TheStreet

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
insideevs.com

Quicksilver Tesla Model Y Seen Outside Berlin Gigafactory With White Interior

During a recent drone flyover of the Tesla Berlin Gigafactory, the camera noticed several brand new Model Ys that looked like they were finished in a new lighter shade of silver that was developed on-site, at much talked-about new paint shop. Most of the vehicles that wore this new color had black interiors, and one featured a white interior.
Daily Mail

Motley Fool

Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know

The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
torquenews.com

Tesla Has a Production Crisis in China

There are reports of a production crisis for Tesla in China that say Tesla is reducing Model Y production by 20%. Is this true?. In a slew of FUD against Tesla, multiple news sourced reported that Tesla was reducing its production by 20% in China. When you read something like this, you have to take it with a grain of salt and try to understand what is happening. Also, I believe Tesla needs a PR team to also be the source of truth so that media outlets can't run wild with stories like this.
Benzinga

5 Things You May Not Know About Tesla's New Electric Semi-Truck

The Tesla Inc TSLA Semi is a highly anticipated electric semi-truck that has generated a lot of buzz in the transportation industry. The first deliveries were made to PepsiCo, Inc PEP on December 2nd, 2022. Here are the top five interesting facts about this innovative vehicle:. The Tesla Semi is...
CNBC

Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds

Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
Zacks.com

Auto Roundup: GM & F's Additional Investments in EV Facilities in Spotlight

Last week, many auto biggies released U.S. vehicle sales data for the month of November 2022. Among the automakers that revealed monthly sales numbers, Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru and Volvo registered year-over-year gains, while Ford and Honda posted a decline in sales. Per Motor Intelligence, the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reached 14.4 million in November, up from 12.9 million recorded in the year-ago period but down from 15.3 million in October.
Zacks.com

insideevs.com

Elon Musk: Tesla Semi Efficiency Is 1.7 kWh/mile

The Tesla Semi Class 8 all-electric semi truck, in its top configuration, has a range of 500 miles (805 km) and energy consumption of less than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km). Those are the official numbers from the manufacturer, who is reluctant to reveal the battery pack capacity. Combining the two...
