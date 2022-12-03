Four Bellingham residents arrested on local charges in DEA’s drug distribution sweep

Four Bellingham people were arrested in addition to six people charged this week in what the Drug Enforcement Administration termed a drug distribution conspiracy.

In addition to the arrests, the search warrants resulted in the seizure of 85,000 fentanyl pills, 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 6.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.1 kilogram of heroin, 5.1 kilograms of cocaine, 5 vehicles, and $185,000 in cash, according to Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater.

The investigation began in April when investigators saw two of the men meeting at a Whatcom County casino, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 30, Department of Justice news release.

Two of the men charged Wednesday by the DOJ are still at large, according to a DEA spokeswoman Friday, Dec. 2.

Warrants have been issued for Adam Wisniewski, 41, of Bellingham and Corbin Saunders, 43, of Bellingham.

Wisniewski was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, as well as two counts of illegal possession of firearms. Saunders was charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

Arrested on state charges were Sheila Johnson, 56; Amy Hamner, 45; Anthony Gunderson, 33; and Marc Oreiro, 45, Slater said. Johnson was out on bail , charged with manslaughter for her alleged role in a March 2020 overdose death, before her arrest.

“The widespread availability of fentanyl throughout all parts of Whatcom County represents nothing less than a deadly scourge that has impacted too many individuals and families,” said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo in a news release Thursday, Dec. 1. “Towards that end, we will continue to collaborate and work in close concert with federal law enforcement, especially the DEA and HSI,” Elfo said.