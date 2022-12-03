Read full article on original website
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Republicans respond to Trump calls for “termination” of parts of U.S. Constitution
Republicans have been forced to respond after former President Donald Trump called for the “termination” of parts of the U.S. Constitution. Robert Costa reports.
UK airport staff plan Christmas walkout, joining strike wave
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government on Wednesday threatened “tough” action to curb strikes, as airport passport officers became the latest public sector workers to announce December walkouts. The Public and Commercial Services Union said its members at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports would...
Trump-era Title 42 border policy ends in 2 weeks
The Biden administration is weighing different ways to restrict asylum seekers as Title 42 nears its end. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to explains what this means for would-be migrants at the U.S. border.
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer won't shake hands with GOP leaders at ceremony
The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the January 6 attack, did not shake hands with Republican lawmakers Mitch McConnell or Kevin McCarthy at a ceremony honoring officers who responded to the riot. Sicknick's brother told CBS News that he snubbed them because they "can't stand up for what's right and wrong."
Similar attacks on the U.S. power grid have threatened infrastructure in Western states
Residents in Moore County, North Carolina are in a race to save perishable goods after "targeted" attacks on two North Carolina power substations continues to leave thousands of homes and businesses without power. CBS News has also learned other states, including Oregon and Washington, are also reporting power outage attacks, according to government officials. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
Long-term impacts of Georgia runoff on Capitol Hill
As votes in the Georgia runoff election are being tallied, political analysts are examining the long-term effects of the race on Capitol Hill. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to explain the lasting impacts heading into the 2024 presidential election.
Video shows Albanian opposition leader Sali Berisha being punched in the face during anti-government protest
The 78-year-old leader of Albania's opposition Democratic Party was punched in the face on Tuesday during an anti-government protest in the country's capital, video shows. Sali Berisha, Albania's former president and prime minister, was leading protesters toward a summit of global leaders in Tirana when a man suddenly broke through the crowd and punched him in the face. Video of the incident shows the man being quickly subdued and beaten. Berisha was photographed soon after with a black eye.
