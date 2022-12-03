ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

UK airport staff plan Christmas walkout, joining strike wave

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government on Wednesday threatened “tough” action to curb strikes, as airport passport officers became the latest public sector workers to announce December walkouts. The Public and Commercial Services Union said its members at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports would...
CBS News

Trump-era Title 42 border policy ends in 2 weeks

The Biden administration is weighing different ways to restrict asylum seekers as Title 42 nears its end. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to explains what this means for would-be migrants at the U.S. border.
CBS News

Family of fallen Capitol Police officer won't shake hands with GOP leaders at ceremony

The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the January 6 attack, did not shake hands with Republican lawmakers Mitch McConnell or Kevin McCarthy at a ceremony honoring officers who responded to the riot. Sicknick's brother told CBS News that he snubbed them because they "can't stand up for what's right and wrong."
CBS News

Similar attacks on the U.S. power grid have threatened infrastructure in Western states

Residents in Moore County, North Carolina are in a race to save perishable goods after "targeted" attacks on two North Carolina power substations continues to leave thousands of homes and businesses without power. CBS News has also learned other states, including Oregon and Washington, are also reporting power outage attacks, according to government officials. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
CBS News

Long-term impacts of Georgia runoff on Capitol Hill

As votes in the Georgia runoff election are being tallied, political analysts are examining the long-term effects of the race on Capitol Hill. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to explain the lasting impacts heading into the 2024 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Video shows Albanian opposition leader Sali Berisha being punched in the face during anti-government protest

The 78-year-old leader of Albania's opposition Democratic Party was punched in the face on Tuesday during an anti-government protest in the country's capital, video shows. Sali Berisha, Albania's former president and prime minister, was leading protesters toward a summit of global leaders in Tirana when a man suddenly broke through the crowd and punched him in the face. Video of the incident shows the man being quickly subdued and beaten. Berisha was photographed soon after with a black eye.
CBS News

CBS News

579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy