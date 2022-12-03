The 78-year-old leader of Albania's opposition Democratic Party was punched in the face on Tuesday during an anti-government protest in the country's capital, video shows. Sali Berisha, Albania's former president and prime minister, was leading protesters toward a summit of global leaders in Tirana when a man suddenly broke through the crowd and punched him in the face. Video of the incident shows the man being quickly subdued and beaten. Berisha was photographed soon after with a black eye.

21 HOURS AGO