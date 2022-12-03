Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
Related
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
Boston Globe
Transformative decision a half-century ago to scrap I-95 extension still resonates in Boston today
Southwest Expressway threatened to displace thousands and bisect neighborhoods. It’s a decision that transformed and shaped modern Boston, an early pivot from the assumed primacy of the automobile and toward public transportation, while sparing multiple neighborhoods from being carved up. Fifty years ago last week, Governor Francis W. Sargent...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
Boston Globe
12 must-see concerts at Boston’s top venues this winter
Rock, country, funk, rap and more are on the agenda from December-February. Looking for your live music fix this winter season? Here are 12 acts definitely worth checking out at Greater Boston’s top venues, organized by genre. (Sites include TD Garden, Roadrunner, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, House of Blues, City Winery, and DCU Center; a guide to smaller venues is coming soon.)
insideradio.com
‘DJ Pup Dawg’ Rises To PD at Boston’s ‘Jam’n 94.5.’
“DJ Pup Dawg,” Assistant PD and afternoon/early evening host (3-9pm) at “Jam’n 94.5” WJMN Boston, is elevated to PD at the iHeartMedia rhythmic CHR. He also will continue to contribute to the “Ashlee and The Jam’n Morning Show with SJ 4Ein and Santi.”. “Pup’s...
December 25 Boston Celtics Game Will Feature a True Christmas Miracle
To use a sports term, it seems many Americans are currently playing out of position, working different jobs or learning new skills after their previous lives and careers were upended by the pandemic or other extenuating circumstances. Appropriately, a good place to look for inspiration is basketball. On Christmas Day,...
Why does Massachusetts struggle with affordable housing?
By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Massachusetts routinely ranks as one of the most expensive states to live in, and housing is the reason why."We're a high-cost state, we have inflation working against us right now, incomes haven't been keeping pace with housing costs and there's just not enough homes to keep housing affordable," said Eric Shupin, Director of Public Policy for Citizens Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA). The organization advocates for more housing for low and moderate-income families.So WBZ-TV is asking: just what is affordable?"According to the federal government and most affordable housing programs, you should pay about 30% of...
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award
BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
What happened when Biden and the Royals came to Boston
Union members in Dorchester held a phone bank Biden could use to show his solidarity with labor after he signed a bill averting a freight rail workers’ strike Friday.
Boston school to increase security sweeps after strange man found in elementary school classroom
BOSTON — A Boston school teacher discovered a strange man in her classroom at the Richard J Murphey School on Tuesday morning, just moments before students arrived. Boston police responded to the elementary school around 8:30 a.m. and according to the police report, the teacher arrived at school at 7:30 a.m. when she noticed her classroom door was shut all the way and found it “odd” because she never leaves it shut.
liveboston617.org
Boston Remembers the Victims On The 80th Anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire
On November 28, 1942, a devastating fire ripped through the popular nightclub, Cocoanut Grove. The fire is recorded as the deadliest nightclub fire in history, killing 492 people. On the night of the fire, the nightclub was incredibly overpacked, many emergency doors were locked, and many of the decorations were...
hot969boston.com
Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?
Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
WCVB
From banh mi to pho, Boston's Vietnamese food scene feeds the soul
NEEDHAM, Mass. — WhilePho Hoa is cooking up traditional Vietnamese dishes up front… out back, the owners' Reign Drink Lab is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with Vietnamese Coffee. Ba Le in Dorchester has served locals and VIPs alike. It's best known for its lightning-fast...
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Not all Bostonians starstruck by Prince William, Princess Catherine
BOSTON - It was a royal frenzy in Chelsea as hundreds of people stretched well beyond the barricade separating onlookers from the Prince and Princess of Wales Thursday. "It's emotional. I was just squeezing my husband and crying," said Katie Lummie who traveled from Philadelphia to Massachusetts. She got more than just a glimpse of the royal couple. Lummie told WBZ-TV that she shook the hand of Catherine, Princess of Wales - even had a quick chat her. "I'm a teacher, so we talked about her work with early childhood," said Lummie. "She's just an icon and a gracious woman." As the royal couple...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0