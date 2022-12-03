Read full article on original website
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Exclusive Chance to Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County
Is there anything more iconic than a New York diner? Maybe a New York pizzeria. Well, how about both? A combination diner/pizzeria is currently for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it's just received a price reduction. Are you ready to own the New Yorkiest establishment near the Hudson Valley?
NY Times: ‘Rockers Start Over’ In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
The New York Times has learned many veteran rockers and 1-hit wonders "start over" in the "Hudson Valley and Catskills." On Sunday, my Uncle Richy, a lifelong Brooklyn native and avid New York Times reader let me know Sunday's New York Times had a great story about the Hudson Valley and Catskills.
Lawsuit Filed Against Westchester Abortion Clinic Access Law
Thomas More Society Claims Free Speech Restrictions Unconstitutional. “I voted no because I think this bill won’t meet the test put forward in the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court Decision McCullen v Coakley and that this bill sets an unfair burden on protestors’ right to free speech. In the long run, I think that passing this law will ultimately cost Westchester County millions of dollars trying to defend this unconstitutional law in Court. We are elected to not only represent our constituents but also to defend the United States Constitution.”
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick
Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, CT passed peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Worth, FL on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. A loving son, nephew, husband, father, and “Grandpa Fitz”, Kevin is pre-deceased by his parents Vincent & Agnes (Farkus) Fitzpatrick, Uncle John & Aunt Mary (Farkus) Miller, and is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela (Carboni) Fitzpatrick, son & his wife, Kevin Vincent & Jessica Fitzpatrick, daughter Caitlin Fitzpatrick, and granddaughter Eleanor Grace Fitzpatrick.
Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Q Bridge to be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The observance honors the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in...
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, December 8, 2022
Click on the link below for the Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, December 8, 2022:. The meeting is in-person with a remote access option. Meeting is being held at the Somers Town House. How to Access Upcoming Town Meetings Remotely:. View on TV:. Residents can view...
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again In Ulster
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested again in the region. On Monday, the Saugerties Police Department announced the arrest of Ulster County men following reports of several burglaries in the area. Two Saugerties, New York...
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Third Rural Hospital Asks For Permission To Close Maternity and Delivery Ward
Sharon Hospital and Nuvance Health executives made a case for closing the facility’s maternity ward during a Tuesday hearing in which community advocates and some doctors argued the closure would threaten the wellbeing of local mothers and babies. The hearing before a state Office of Health Strategy officer was...
Taking the ultimate field trip: How an LA entrepreneur ended up in Newburgh
Have you ever been so disappointed that a product you absolutely loved was being discontinued? Or that the only business that carried it was closing or up for sale? You probably just hoped that the next owner would make sure it was still available. When Grace Sanchez found out that...
Violations for Nyack College’s New Residents, A ‘Radical’ Speaks and More Local Stories
This week in the Villages: We get a glimpse, after a series of building violations, inside Nyack College’s new life after it was bought by a Yeshiva in 2020. Plus, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!. Diving...
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
Symposium Showcases Research by Milford Medical Student
On November 18, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine's (NYITCOM) Fall 2022 Student Research Symposium showcased scientific findings by Milford medical student Zaim Rana. The event, which took place at New York Institute of Technology's Long Island campus (Old Westbury, N.Y.), featured more than 50 student research...
Beloved New York bar saved from closing, moving to a new location
WARWICK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A beloved New York bar is saying goodbye to the end of an era before embarking on a fresh start. Yesterdays, which opened in 1984 at 29 Main St. in Warwick, N.Y., is serving up its last drinks before moving to a new location on Elm Street, according to the owner. […]
Westport Book Shop Welcomes Artist Jarvis Wilcox
Westport, CT — The Westport Book Shop is pleased to welcome artist Jarvis Wilcox as guest exhibitor for the month of December at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Jarvis is exhibiting seven of his small oil paintings featuring nature, landscapes and still life. Jarvis studied art...
New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!
After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
Vote for The Iris Fund: Fairfield County Bank December Charity of the Month
The Iris Fund is honored to have been included in Fairfield County Bank’s Charity of the Month program for December. The charity that receives the most votes (online, in-branch, and through the Customer Care Center) by the end of the month will win a $1,000 donation!. Anyone can vote...
