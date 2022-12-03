ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Westchester Abortion Clinic Access Law

Thomas More Society Claims Free Speech Restrictions Unconstitutional. “I voted no because I think this bill won’t meet the test put forward in the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court Decision McCullen v Coakley and that this bill sets an unfair burden on protestors’ right to free speech. In the long run, I think that passing this law will ultimately cost Westchester County millions of dollars trying to defend this unconstitutional law in Court. We are elected to not only represent our constituents but also to defend the United States Constitution.”
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Ridgefield resident Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick

Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, CT passed peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Worth, FL on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. A loving son, nephew, husband, father, and “Grandpa Fitz”, Kevin is pre-deceased by his parents Vincent & Agnes (Farkus) Fitzpatrick, Uncle John & Aunt Mary (Farkus) Miller, and is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela (Carboni) Fitzpatrick, son & his wife, Kevin Vincent & Jessica Fitzpatrick, daughter Caitlin Fitzpatrick, and granddaughter Eleanor Grace Fitzpatrick.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, December 8, 2022

Click on the link below for the Town of Somers Town Board Meeting Agenda for Thursday, December 8, 2022:. The meeting is in-person with a remote access option. Meeting is being held at the Somers Town House. How to Access Upcoming Town Meetings Remotely:. View on TV:. Residents can view...
SOMERS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
NEWBURGH, NY
ctnewsjunkie.com

Third Rural Hospital Asks For Permission To Close Maternity and Delivery Ward

Sharon Hospital and Nuvance Health executives made a case for closing the facility’s maternity ward during a Tuesday hearing in which community advocates and some doctors argued the closure would threaten the wellbeing of local mothers and babies. The hearing before a state Office of Health Strategy officer was...
SHARON, CT
hamlethub.com

Symposium Showcases Research by Milford Medical Student

On November 18, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine's (NYITCOM) Fall 2022 Student Research Symposium showcased scientific findings by Milford medical student Zaim Rana. The event, which took place at New York Institute of Technology's Long Island campus (Old Westbury, N.Y.), featured more than 50 student research...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
hamlethub.com

Westport Book Shop Welcomes Artist Jarvis Wilcox

Westport, CT — The Westport Book Shop is pleased to welcome artist Jarvis Wilcox as guest exhibitor for the month of December at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Jarvis is exhibiting seven of his small oil paintings featuring nature, landscapes and still life. Jarvis studied art...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!

After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy