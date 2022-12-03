Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
Top Speed
Take An In-Depth Look At The Ultra-Rare 2023 Audi TT-RS Iconic Edition
After 25 years of existence, the Audi TT as we know it will come to an end. The tiny sports car will be axed when production of the current generation ends in 2023, at least in its current configuration with an internal combustion engine. The TT name will live on, but according to rumors as a larger, four-door EV. To mark the end of an era, Audi released the TT RS Coupé Iconic Edition - a special model limited to only 100 units that marks the end of the TT RS’ production. While back then we've only seen pictures of Iconic Edition, the guys over Auditography were presented with on at the Audi Performance Days event in Spain and then managed to shoot a very artistic video of the model that is even rarer than most of the Ferrari supercars out there.
Top Speed
The Polestar 2 Over-The-Air Update Adds 68 Horsepower...For $1,195
Polestar might have hit the big time with its new Polestar 3 SUV, and the Swedish performance brand is going straight after it again. For its only existing model, the Polestar 2, the Volvo sub-brand presents a new over-the-air update that further enhances the crossover's performance. If 408 horsepower hasn't been enough for your Polestar so far, you can look forward to an extra dose of performance at an affordable price. The only prerequisite besides a credit card - an Internet connection.
Top Speed
The TVR Chimera Was An Obscure, V-8 Powered Roadster
TVR - What's In A Name?. Most people would probably assume that TVR is an acronym like BMW, but in fact, TVR is just a shortened version of the name Trevor, named after the company's founder, Trevor Wilkinson. TVR is not a household name in the automotive industry in North America, or in most countries. Matter of fact, those who aren't from the United Kingdom or didn't grow up playing Gran Turismo or watching BBC's Top Gear may not have even heard of these vehicles . That's truly a shame. TVR has given the sports car industry some of the most visceral, no-nonsense sports cars to this day. With a history spanning over 75 years, TVR has produced less than 20 different models in the entirety of their line-up. The exclusivity and rareness alone should win you some cool points should you choose to purchase one. After a hiatus that lasted over a decade, TVR is rumored to create a new version of the Griffith, which we are all hoping goes into production soon.
Top Speed
Why The Toyota Sequoia Is The Best SUV On The Market Today
It is no secret that the SUV market has gone through the roof. With demand growing, manufacturers are producing more models than ever with prices that reflect those of premium sports cars. With so many choices available, deciding which one to buy can be tough. However, we might have a relatively straightforward answer. Toyota released the new version of its Sequoia earlier this year, and we believe it is one of the best choices out there.
Top Speed
Acura Greenlights Integra Type S With Over 300 Horsepower And A Manual Transmission
Launched in 1985, the Integra name made history in the automotive world. During its entire production run - that lasted until 2006 - the Integra was highly appreciated for its handling and performance. When the name was brought back to life, and the fifth generation arrived in 2022, most enthusiasts were disappointed about what the car had to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, people have been hoping a more powerful, faster version is around the corner. Soon, the first spy shots suggested that a more powerful Integra is under development, and now Acura itself has confirmed a high-performance Integra Type S will be unveiled sometime next summer.
Top Speed
Here's What Makes The Toyota Mirai A Unique Car
Toyota has changed the game in the automobile industry with the introduction of the Toyota Mirai. The name evokes visions of a brighter future, with "Mirai" literally translating to "future" in Japanese. President Akio Toyoda has seen that future by including the hydrogen fuel-cell technology which runs in this remarkable new car. This action marks a crucial step towards global oil independence. It will also deliver a more manageable and greener world for everyone by drastically reducing emissions that can damage our environment. This one-of-a-kind car is one of only two cars on the market that run on hydrogen fuel cells. Its rival, the Hyundai Nexo, is the other, and both are only sold in California. Despite competition from more popular models such as the Tesla Model 3 and Ford Mustang Mach-E, the 2022 Mirai holds its own, thanks to some impressive features that make it stand out.
Top Speed
Check Out BMW's Most Expensive (And Powerful) Motorcycle To Date
When you think of top European bikemakers, BMW will surely cross your mind. After all, it is home to some segment-leading motorcycles like the R 1250 GS and the S 1000 RR. In its glorious portfolio, though, there’s one particular beast that’s simply insane even by BMW standards and enjoys the title of the "most powerful two-wheeled Beemer yet." Of course, we’re talking about the HP4 Race and if you want to own this track muncher, consider this a golden opportunity.
Top Speed
Watch This Tuned BMW M8 Convertible Do An Epic Top Speed Run On The Autobahn
The BMW M8 Competition fits the bill perfectly for those seeking a big-boy convertible with serious performance and upmarket luxury. It is a sports car with all the right ingredients to make you feel special whenever you get the wheel. Apart from the attractive looks and the impeccably crafted interior, the engine is quite beefy. It is the same S63 V-8 that powers the M5 CS, which is the most bonkers limited-edition BMW with unadulterated performance. However, the M8 Competition Convertible we are talking about here is rated at a whopping 800 horsepower. To experience this wild beast’s enhanced raw performance, AutoTopNL brought another POV video on the Autobahn.
Top Speed
BMW i8: Performance, Price, And Photos
The abbreviated production life of the BMW i8 etched it in history as both a car of the future and a classic at the same time. The i8 first rolled off the line in 2014, as the first series-produced, plug-in hybrid sports car. Its last run was only six years later. Closing out the i8's total production at 20,500 vehicles, the final 18 hand-finished, custom-painted special orders left the factory as 2020 models.
Top Speed
A 1000-Horsepower R32 Skyline GT-R Maxes Out Its Speedometer On The Autobahn
Cars with over 1,000 horsepower like the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Rimac Nivera and several others are still a rarity, but having four-figures of power in a sports car back in 1991 was a pipe dream. But thanks to a heavy dose of tuning, one of the most iconic cars of that era, a Nissan R32 GT-R Skyline, now joins the 1,000-hp club, and AutoTopNL took this modified JDM beast to the Autobahn to shake it down. In doing so, the video showcases that a speedometer in 1991 simply can't keep up that kind of power.
Top Speed
Dodge Boss Hints New Models Will Be Introduced In 2023
With the "Last Call" models of Charger and Challenger, Dodge will phase out its current muscle cars at the end of 2023. As things stand at present, only the Hornet and Durango models would then remain in the model range. Although we can also expect the production version of Dodge's first electric muscle car in 2024, it is still unclear at what point in the year the model could hit the road. According to Dodge CEO Kuniskis, however, it should not remain with the two SUV models in 2024 as other models from the brand will also be on the market.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Fantastic Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Despite the original Triumph Speed Twin having less performance than the sporty Bonneville back in the 1960s, today the Speed Twin is the performance version of the Bonneville T120. In effect, it has the performance and dynamics of the Thruxton R café racer with the comfort of a classic roadster motorcycle. After three years, the Speed Twin 1200 has had a complete makeover, with a host of updates to improve every part of the experience: more power, better suspension and brakes, and subtle changes to the looks. It’s now better than ever and here’s why.
Top Speed
Jeep Thrills On The Cheap: This Wrangler Knock-Off Costs Less Than $20,000
Little did Jeep know that when they decided on the nomenclature of the Wrangler before its launch in 1986, it would result in big, er, wrangles with rivals, rather than it referring to a cowboy rounding up livestock. Jeep and Indian automaker, Mahindra haven’t taken windy walks together for a while now, with the present Thar brawl following the Roxor battle previously.
Gabriel Iglesias' Awesome Car Collection
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias built an enormous fanbase for his comedy by leaning into the art of clean, relatable stand-up. The beloved comedian was born in 1976 in San Diego. Eventually, his family ended up in Long Beach, California, which goes a long way to explain where his love of Volkswagen buses comes from. Both are home to beach and surfer culture, and it's where he bought his first bus for $700.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Top Speed
Watch The 1,600 Horsepower Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Light Up Its Tires In An Epic Drift
A car's "performance” can come with wildly different meanings, but very few cars can do just about every type of racing well. Of course some race cars also perform well in drag racing as they do autocross, drifting, or track use, but for a road car to do this all is generally uncommon. However, one of the few brands synonymous with performance, Bugatti, has just proved that they too can cover yet another form of racing, but it still will cost a hefty price tag to do so.
Top Speed
Kia EV6 GT: The New Bang For The Buck Offering In The Performance EV Segment
Just like its parent company Hyundai, Kia has come a long way in a short while. What used to be the definitive, cheap cars of the automotive industry, now became proper rivals to the likes of well-established, American, European, and Japanese carmakers. The Kia EV6, in general, proved that you can join the EV bandwagon without parting away with (too) obscene amounts of cash while getting perfect usability and adequate performance. The Kia EV6 GT is the final form of the Korean crossover/e-SUV, and here’s what makes it the best bang for the buck in the performance EV segment.
Top Speed
New Automotive Design Course Could Be Your Ticket To Design The Next Iconic Supercar
All car enthusiasts, car-driven business-minded people, and even those who are leaning towards the automotive industry to start their career now have a shot at how to learn automobile design the way the best in the field are doing so. Yellowbrick, together with car industry giants, namely Tesla, Stellantis, Hispano Suiza, and the world-renowned Peterson Automotive Museum, spearheaded a free online course up for grabs to brief car aficionados outlining the critical steps in automotive design. "We designed this course to simplify and illuminate a path to a career in automotive design,” said Justin Wolske, director of partnerships & strategic initiatives for Yellowbrick. Moreover, he stressed that high-level training in the field of automotive design is not always easily accessible, so their initiative removed some of those barriers by offering the program at no cost and involving an esteemed lineup of contributors.
Top Speed
2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Porsche Cayenne was one of the early adopters to jump on the Sport SUV bandwagon around the turn of the century. The German automaker truly took this recipe mainstream, and there was no looking back. So here we are in 2022, and you can choose from 19 different flavors of the third-generation Cayenne, and sitting right at the top of the hill (almost) is the Turbo S E-Hybrid.
