rhinotimes.com
Council Expected To Approve Down Payment Assistance Program
The proposed down payment assistance program called “Community Heroes,” which the City Council expressed many concerns about at the Oct. 27 work session, is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Dec. 5 City Council meeting. It is expected that the down payment assistance program will be approved by...
triad-city-beat.com
Abortion advocates across country aim to outflank lawmakers using 2024 ballot measures
Featured photo: Dozens of people gathered to express their rage after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade at the Greensboro rally for reproductive rights in Greensboro N.C., on June 24, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) This story was first published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Schools Gets Board Of Commissioners It’s Always Dreamed Of
It hasn’t always been this way. In fact, through much of this century, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education have been fighting like cats and dogs. That’s been changing in recent years, and county residents can look for that to change more now that the Board of Commissioners has so much school system blood pulsing through its veins.
A treat from Krispy Kreme: More jobs in Forsyth County to expand boxed items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – If you buy your Krispy Kreme products at the store – as opposed to lining up at a restaurant drive-thru – you might be investing in the company’s expanding operation in Forsyth County. Krispy Kreme, which is based in Charlotte but was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937, announced Tuesday that it […]
Caldwell County approves expansion of opioid program after rise in overdoses
LENOIR, N.C. — Commissioners in Caldwell County have recently approved using a portion of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement for the extension of an opioid relief program known as R.E.S.T.A.R.T. Caldwell County EMS Chief Jonathan Cook explained the approval will advance the program and hopefully curb the opioid epidemic...
triad-city-beat.com
In-jail mental health treatment producing a ‘night and day’ difference in Forsyth County
Featured photo: Residents of the Forsyth County Detention Center’s Behavioral Health Unit at their graduation ceremony in January 2022. The unit is completely voluntary, which is part of the success of the unit as individuals want to and are willing to participate. (photo courtesy of Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office)
WXII 12
WS/FCS is holding two hiring events; And it wants to improve the education of its students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth county schools are holding two hiring events this December. One for bus drivers and custodians, and another for teachers. School leaders said they are looking for who will help improve the education of their students. The bus driver and custodian interviews will be held...
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
lootpress.com
Yadkin County Honors departing Commissioner
YADKIN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During its December 5, 2022 board meeting, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners honored one of their own, departing board member Gilbert Hemric. Hemric took his first oath of office as a County Commissioner on December 6th, 2010. During his tenure as a county...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy City Schools create strong public schools
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Public schools in Surry County are strong. We have three great school systems including Mount Airy City Schools, Elkin City Schools, and Surry County Schools.
Mount Airy News
Pilot students take part in medicine seminar
Several states at Pilot Mountain Middle School recently were able to participate in the Institute for Science Technology Engineering and Math as part of a Surry County Schools/Wake Forest University School of Medicine program. The students participated in a fall summit at the medical school on Thursday to learn more...
United Furniture Industries layoffs prompt multiple job fairs, Triad companies hiring
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tons of local companies and organizations have been reaching out to offer jobs to those impacted by the abrupt layoffs at United Furniture Industries last month. Several companies spoke with FOX8 about their willingness to hire those who were left without their jobs and benefits right as the holiday season began. […]
Mount Airy News
SCC offering spring agriculture classes
Surry Community College is offering four Agriculture Science classes starting in January. These spring semester courses begin on Monday, Jan. 9. The class Introduction to Sustainable Ag. (AGR-139) will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This class covers principles and practical applications of economic, environmental, and social sustainability of production.
ncsu.edu
Scientists Prepare for Exploding Christmas Tree Seeds
More than 1,000 Christmas trees growing at a western North Carolina research facility have not matured yet, but already, North Carolina State University researchers are making plans to capture and care for their seeds. That’s because the trees’ cones are known to crumble and shoot out their seeds into the breeze.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem group wants more transparency, accessibility with WSPD chief candidates
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem group, Coalition For Accountability And Transparency, held a news conference Monday regarding their issues with the hiring process of Winston-Salem's new police chief. Group member Phillip Carter said they want transparency and accessibility with the police chief candidates so the new chief will know the...
thefabricator.com
Ziehl-Abegg to build North Carolina headquarters
Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of commercial ventilation systems, will invest more than $100 million to expand its operations and relocate its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem. The expansion is expected to create 189 jobs. The Germany-based company produces industrial fan systems and motors, employing 5,000 people worldwide. This expansion to...
cardinalnews.org
Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue
A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
Largest school bus manufacturer in North America looking to hire 150 people right away
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country. The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people […]
WSET
Henry County and Martinsville attorney weigh in on reversion, no ruling made
(WSET) — A decision on the reversion proceedings is at a standstill after a Special Court hearing between the City of Martinsville and Henry County. On Monday afternoon, judges heard arguments from the attorneys for the city and county on Zoom. It happened so each side could weigh in...
