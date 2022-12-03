ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rhinotimes.com

Council Expected To Approve Down Payment Assistance Program

The proposed down payment assistance program called “Community Heroes,” which the City Council expressed many concerns about at the Oct. 27 work session, is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Dec. 5 City Council meeting. It is expected that the down payment assistance program will be approved by...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Schools Gets Board Of Commissioners It’s Always Dreamed Of

It hasn’t always been this way. In fact, through much of this century, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education have been fighting like cats and dogs. That’s been changing in recent years, and county residents can look for that to change more now that the Board of Commissioners has so much school system blood pulsing through its veins.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
lootpress.com

Yadkin County Honors departing Commissioner

YADKIN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During its December 5, 2022 board meeting, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners honored one of their own, departing board member Gilbert Hemric. Hemric took his first oath of office as a County Commissioner on December 6th, 2010. During his tenure as a county...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy City Schools create strong public schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Public schools in Surry County are strong. We have three great school systems including Mount Airy City Schools, Elkin City Schools, and Surry County Schools.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Pilot students take part in medicine seminar

Several states at Pilot Mountain Middle School recently were able to participate in the Institute for Science Technology Engineering and Math as part of a Surry County Schools/Wake Forest University School of Medicine program. The students participated in a fall summit at the medical school on Thursday to learn more...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

SCC offering spring agriculture classes

Surry Community College is offering four Agriculture Science classes starting in January. These spring semester courses begin on Monday, Jan. 9. The class Introduction to Sustainable Ag. (AGR-139) will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This class covers principles and practical applications of economic, environmental, and social sustainability of production.
DOBSON, NC
ncsu.edu

Scientists Prepare for Exploding Christmas Tree Seeds

More than 1,000 Christmas trees growing at a western North Carolina research facility have not matured yet, but already, North Carolina State University researchers are making plans to capture and care for their seeds. That’s because the trees’ cones are known to crumble and shoot out their seeds into the breeze.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
thefabricator.com

Ziehl-Abegg to build North Carolina headquarters

Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of commercial ventilation systems, will invest more than $100 million to expand its operations and relocate its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem. The expansion is expected to create 189 jobs. The Germany-based company produces industrial fan systems and motors, employing 5,000 people worldwide. This expansion to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cardinalnews.org

Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue

A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WBTV

Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

