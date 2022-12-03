Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 5:30 p.m. EST
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have turned the city of Bakhmut into ruins as they try to conquer eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province. Ukraine’s military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to capture after months of resistance. The latest battles of Russia’s 9 1/2 month war in Ukraine have centered on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally claimed to have annexed in September. Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than half of the year. Some buildings there remain standing, but the battle has heated up around Bakhmut since Ukraine's army recaptured the southern city of Kherson.
Brittney Griner back in US
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap. Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community brought tremendous attention to her case. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further. The deal saw Griner exchanged Thursday for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American. Asked if more such swaps could happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that “everything is possible.”
Scientology Joins the UN in Promoting Human Rights Day
'Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.' - Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Churches and Scientologists join the United Nations in the year-long campaign just launched to promote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This UN campaign culminates on Human Rights Day, December 10, 2023, on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
