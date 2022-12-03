What we learned from Ames' 42-28 loss to Fort Dodge in girls basketball

The Ames girls basketball team couldn't hold it together for four quarters against Fort Dodge in its Iowa Alliance Conference opener Friday at the Harrison Barnes Gymnasium and Court.

The Little Cyclones played great in the first half, but they were outscored 30-11 over the final two quarters in a 42-28 loss. Ames fell to 0-3 on the season.

“That first half was amazing and then we did come out a little bit lethargic and they came out with fire and energy in the second half," Ames head coach Cole Cook said. "With a short bench we’ve got to find out who fits in where and see if we can get some extra energy off the bench.”

Here is what we learned from the Little Cyclones' loss to the Dodgers.

Ames was great defensively in the first half

Ames did a tremendous job slowing Fort Dodge down over the first two quarters.

The Little Cyclones led 17-12 at the half. They only gave up two points in the second quarter.

“We’ve been hammering defense," Cook said. "I think that was proven today that defense is going to be huge for us.”

Little Cyclones need more depth

A big reason Ames struggled in the second half was fatigue.

The Little Cyclones should have been full of momentum coming out of the locker room at halftime. Instead, they looked worn down and out of sync.

“We didn’t have as much energy going into the second half,” Morgan Wahl said. “Knowing what we did in the first half, we should have come out with a bunch more energy. When we have a rematch in January we’ll make sure we’ll come back stronger.”

Wahl said her team needs to get mentally tougher and focus on all the details for four quarters.

“It’s the little things,” Wahl said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re boxing out and rebounding, things like that. All the little things add up.”

Wahl led Ames with nine points. Anisa Percival added seven points for the Little Cyclones.

Natalya Deardorff shows promise

A bright spot to come out of Friday's game for Ames was the play of freshman guard Natalya Deardorff.

Deardorff was constantly hustling after loose balls and rebounds and jumping into the passing lanes. She had just two points on the night, but her hustle resulted in many good things happening for Ames, and that bodes well for her future as a Little Cyclone.

“She’s been phenomenal,” Cook said. “To be a freshman thrust into a sixth-man position, she’s brought it every single day in practice and she shows up in games. She just has a motor and she doesn’t want to be denied. She’s a competitor.”

