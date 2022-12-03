Police say man stabbed on Saratoga Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man in his 30s was stabbed Friday evening in Rochester on Saratoga Avenue near Montrose Street.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were notified that a walk-in stabbing victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers say the man was stabbed at least once in his upper body and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 as the investigation remains ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.