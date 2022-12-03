Read full article on original website
Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois, The post Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle crash involving two semis in Pulaski County
Two out-of-state men are seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, involving two semis, in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-44, near the St. Robert exit, Monday night. The Patrol says Marius Hook V, 62, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was passing two semis and when he changed lanes, he ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say Hook then overcorrected, ran back on the road, and into the median, where he hit the concreate wall. One of the semis then hit Hook’s vehicle, and the second semi rear-ended the first semi.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates injury crash in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-injury crash in Seymour. Troopers responded to the crash near the U.S. 60 and State Highway A. Investigators say the crash involved two vehicles. They say the injuries involved are serious. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
KYTV
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Osage Beach attorney’s cause of death released
UPDATE (12/5/22) — The final autopsy results for Attorney Brian Byrd have been received by Camden County’s Sheriff’s Office, ruling Byrd’s death as a suicide. Previous Story OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus […]
Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man was charged with three driving while intoxicated felonies after a crash on Friday left one person dead and two more injured. Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with DWI involving the death of another and two counts of DWI causing serious injury. He is being held without bond at The post Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A female infant from Ava, Mo. has died after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 60 in Diggins Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when a Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn in front of a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of State Highway A.
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
kjluradio.com
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
KMZU
Warsaw man arrested following traffic stop
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Warsaw man resisted arrest yesterday evening during a traffic stop in Boone County. The online arrest report indicates 51-year-old William J. Jones is accused of careless and imprudent driving, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, and not using a seat belt.
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
lakeexpo.com
Medical Examiner Says Lake Area Attorney Found Dead In His Vehicle Committed Suicide
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The final autopsy results have been received by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigators regarding the death investigation of local attorney Brian Byrd. Based on the autopsy of Byrd’s body, the medical examiner from Southwest Forensics in Springfield, Mo. determined Byrd’s cause of death...
Two Versailles Residents Injured in Pettis County Accident
Two people from Versailles were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 18-year-old Rachel I. Nolting of Versailles, was on Highway V, west of M Highway around 5:45 p.m., Friday, when she swerved to avoid another vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a fence.
UPDATE: Driver identified following a fatal car crash in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One woman has died after two cars crashed on Glenstone near the Interstate 44 (I-44) eastbound ramp. According to the Springfield Police Department, Rita Deckard, 57, of Marshfield, drove a red 2009 Toyota Scion XB southbound on Glenstone around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Deckard made a turn on the I44 ramp when a red […]
Medical examiner deems Lake-area lawyer’s death suicide
The Osage Beach lawyer found dead this summer in a car outside a hospital died by suicide, investigators said Monday. The post Medical examiner deems Lake-area lawyer’s death suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Iberia Woman Injured In Cole County Accident
An Iberia woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident on eastbound-54 in Cole County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:00 this (Monday) morning when 33-year-old Anthony Sparer, of Jefferson City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes and pulled into the path of 41-yer-old Jennifer Rader, of Iberia.
Sheriff’s Office: Versailles man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen truck
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Versailles man was arrested after allegedly leading Morgan County Sheriff's deputies on a chase Saturday, the office stated on Facebook. Richard Russell Rhea, 40, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest by fleeing, all felonies. He is being held without bond in The post Sheriff’s Office: Versailles man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen truck appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Details Of Autopsy Report for Attorney Brian Byrd Released
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has released findings of a final autopsy report regarding the July 18th cause of death for lake area attorney Brian Byrd. Sheriff Tony Helms says, based on information received from the medical examiner’s office in Springfield, Byrd’s cause of death has been determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
