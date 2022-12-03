Penn College announces Jeff Wheeland's successor on Board of Directors

Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jeff Wheeland is retiring from his 83rd District seat and will be leaving the Penn College Board of Directors. He was originally appointed to the position in November of 2020.

Penn College’s bylaws call for its 11-member Board of Directors to include a state representative appointed by the Speaker of the House and a state senator appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore.

State Representative Clint Owlett, who represents the 68th district (Tioga/Bradford/Potter), has been appointed as Rep. Wheeland's successor on the Board of Directors. He will be serving on the board for the 2023-24 Legislative Session of the General Assembly.

“We thank Rep. Wheeland for his exemplary service to the college and commonwealth,” said President Michael J. Reed, “and we are grateful to Speaker Cutler for his appointment of Rep. Owlett to the Penn College Board. Rep. Owlett’s familiarity with the college and region – along with his extensive background in agriculture and business – will serve him well in this position. We look forward to his input.”

Owlett took office in 2018 and serves on the Agriculture & Rural Affairs, Ethics, Health, and State Government committees in the House. He is also a member of the House Appropriations Committee, serving as chair of the Subcommittee on Health & Welfare. Separate from his legislative committees, Owlett was also appointed to serve on the board of the Center for Dairy Excellence.

“I am honored to receive this appointment to the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors,” Owlett said. “With its unique mission, Penn College is a premier higher-education institution within the commonwealth. I have toured the main campus, and I came away impressed with the college’s workforce focus and modern instructional labs, where hands-on learning is the hallmark. The Penn College at Wellsboro campus – part of my legislative district and located not far from my native Middlebury Center – is a wonderful resource for Tioga County and the Northern Tier.”

Born and raised in Tioga County, Owlett grew up on a dairy farm in Middlebury Center. He graduated from New Covenant Academy High School in 2001 and then completed Three Springs Ministries’ True North internship, with a focus on experiential education, wilderness exploration, camp ministry, and servant leadership.

Owlett also worked at Three Springs Ministries, first as director of program development and then as general manager. He also worked in the family store, Owlett’s Sunshine Farm Market, where he learned the fundamentals of running a small business in Pennsylvania. After years of working for others and developing a love for small business, he started his own construction and decorative concrete business in 2012.

Owlett lives in Morris with his wife, Lauren, and their four young children.

“The Pennsylvania College of Technology continues to be one of the most innovative institutions in the nation when it comes to preparing young people to succeed in an ever-evolving workplace,” House Speaker Cutler said. “Rep. Owlett has the perfect background to offer his own expertise in helping Penn College continue to grow, and I am confident in his ability to help the college serve the needs of not just the region, but our entire commonwealth.”