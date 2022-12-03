Read full article on original website
'We want our students to be prepared': Houston County schools to expand dual enrollment program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — College can be costly, and because of that, the Houston County School District is expanding a program that cuts the cost and brings the campus to their students. 11th grader Miles Hambrick wants to enroll in college to work in cybersecurity. With the help of...
10,000 needy kids received Christmas gifts from Georgia Baptists
Christmas will be merrier for nearly 10,000 kids who will receive backpacks filled with toys and other goodies courtesy of Georgia Baptists. The Christmas backpack ministry – done through a partnership with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, the state’s Baptist associations, and local churches – ensures that every needy child receives gifts.
Atrium Health, Advocate Aurora complete merger, creating $27B healthcare system
MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent, Central Georgia's largest hospital, now has a new parent company. Atrium Health merged with Advocate Aurora to form a $27 billion company called Advocate Health. The groups announced the plans in May, but made things official Friday. Now, they say they'll be able to serve more patients at a lower cost.
My Teacher is Tops: Ms. Dana Yawn at South Dodge Elementary School
EASTMAN, Ga. — Ms. Dana Yawn has been teaching for more than 15 years. She says she was inspired by her high school teachers to become an educator. "They influence me to make a difference because they made a difference in my life," Yawn said. "I'm just excited to be able to teach these kids and make a difference in their lives."
vanishinggeorgia.com
George Linder House, Dublin
George Linder, while enslaved on the Cooper Plantation in 1859, established Strawberry Chapel, the oldest African-American congregation in Laurens County. A preacher and farmer, he was one of the Original 33 black legislators elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1868 and subsequently expelled from the body. Though they were reinstated in 1870, the rise of the Klan and white supremacy helped ensure the end of black politicians in Georgia until the 1960s. Nearly a quarter of the Original 33 were lynched, beaten, maimed, or jailed.
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
'I love this county': Warner Robins honors Chairman Tommy Stalnaker for his 50 years of service to Houston County
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins paid special recognition to Houston County Chairman Tommy Stalnaker at city council. In February, he announced his retirement at the end of the year. Stalnaker has been serving Houston County for 50 years now. Of the 50 years, 38 were...
Mental Health Monday: Destressing your life for better mental health
MACON, Ga. — In 2016, 71% of working age Americans reported at least one symptom of stress according to the CDC. One of the big things that causes a lot of stress can be balancing too many responsibilities at once. With work, school, and trying to pay for basic...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Dudley Motel, 1958, Dublin
This community landmark, while in sound condition, has been closed and vacant since the 1980s and was recently named, along with Dudley’s Retreat and Amoco Station No. 2, a 2023 Place in Peril by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. It’s an important resource and part of a larger story of an amazing family of entrepreneurs who provided travel options for the African-American community during the Jim Crow Era.
WALB 10
Counsel appointed to determine possible removal of Cordele City Commission chairman
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A special counsel has been appointed to determine whether or not the chairman of the Cordele City Commission should be ousted from office. The council will conduct an investigative hearing on the possible removal of Josh Desiro from the helm of the city commission. Deriso’s tenure...
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
New Robins Air Force Base mission could bring more jobs
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Thanks to some changes set to take place at Robins Air Force Base, Houston County could see some new jobs for the community. This is good news for all of Central Georgia and the state as a whole because there is no job loss expected with these missions. In fact, 21st Century Partnership says there could be some new jobs created in the future.
'We are trying to bless all the children': 2 Macon business owners give back for Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Business owners Courtney Waters and Elizabeth McCane know what it's like to not have much for Christmas. With the success of their Black-owned businesses, they want to give back to children who are less fortunate in the community. "We are trying to bless all the children...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Dudley Funeral Home, Dublin
I’ve admired this structure for many years, thinking that it must have originally been an automobile dealership, but in the process of documenting some historic properties of the Dudley family, I discovered it is actually a well-established funeral home, celebrating its centennial this year. It is one of the best-known landmarks of Dublin’s African-American community and features some of the finest commercial brickwork I’ve seen in rural Georgia.
donalsonvillenews.com
City of Forsyth to select Blue as new Police Chief
According to reports from the Monroe County Reporter the City of Forsyth, Georgia, approximately 25 miles north of Macon was scheduled to announce on Wednesday it had chosen Donalsonville Police Chief Woodrow Blue as the new City of Forsyth Police Chief. The hire must still be formally approved by the...
wgxa.tv
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
Downtown Milledgeville celebrates the holidays with annual parade
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For miles you could see families lining the road to cheer on Christmas floats and special guests like Santa Clause. Dozens of kids marched with bands and dance teams. Antique cars cruised through the route. It wasn't just folks on the nice list that marched, The...
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Jackson Chapel C.M.E. Church, Dublin
Though I can find no indication that this church is still in use, it is a wonderfully preserved example of a town church in the two-steeple style that has come to be associated with African-American congregations. African-American brick masons were often highly skilled and sought after in their communities and...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Lowery Cemetery, Laurens County
I’m always looking for places associated with my Browning ancestors, and while I’m not the best genealogist, much of my family history has already been traced by others. I came across this historic cemetery by accident, but was amazed to find many of the Browning family represented here. While there are many formal headstones in the cemetery, these sandstone/limestone headstones are rare and wonderful examples of vernacular funerary art. Their biggest enemy is time and weather, as the names are beginning to vanish.
