Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County

thurstontalk.com
Providence St. Peter Hospital Adding Capacity To Meet Community Need
Providence Swedish, part of the Providence family of organizations, is pleased to announce the completion of construction of additional patient space and upgrades to technology at Providence St. Peter Hospital in December. The details:. 51-new beds to provide a better healing environment for those in need. 42-new beds for observation...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Christmas Lights in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Grab a coffee or hot coco and get the holiday playlist going for a trip to see fantastic light displays. With plenty of variety from a low-key, vintage wonderland to intense light shows set to music, there is a lot of fun happening that will surely put you in the holiday spirit. Here is where to find 2022 Christmas lights in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is taking in dozens of cats and kittens that were found living in the same home, with some of the cats living inside walls. On Nov. 30, members of Tacoma Animal Control began bringing cats from the home...
KATU.com
Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
thurstontalk.com
Parkside Elementary School Teacher Megan Dougherty’s Passion is Teaching Children with Special Needs
Parkside Elementary School in Tenino, is tucked safely near the trees, just off of one of the busiest highways in the state, Route 507. Each morning, the principal and teachers greet their young students at the gate, with a warm welcome and an even warmer smile. One of those teachers is Megan Dougherty, who greets each of her young students as they come into her developmental preschool classroom for the day.
thurstontalk.com
Shop Local at the Holiday Maker’s Market Hosted by the Lacey MakerSpace in Partnership with the Washington Center for Women in Business
The holiday season is upon us again, and for most of us that means finding the perfect gifts for our loved ones. Our local business owners are an endless source of creative and unique products that your friends and family will love! Shopping local is even more convenient this year with the Holiday Maker’s Market, featuring 23 local vendors in one place. This free event will be held at the Lacey MakerSpace on the Saint Martin’s University campus on December 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the support of the Washington Center for Women in Business (WCWB). Prizes, refreshments, activities, and more await shoppers as they explore our finest local vendors from Thurston County and beyond!
southsoundmag.com
Hop Aboard! The Annual Model Train Festival Returns
All aboard the 26th annual Model Train Festival. The Washington State History Museum is bringing families, friends, and train enthusiasts together again Dec. 16–Jan. 1. The train festival brings seven railroad clubs from around the Puget Sound to share their room-size layouts in the museum. Every floor of the museum will come alive with trains, and operators will be available for questions and conversations.
q13fox.com
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
KING-5
'The world has lost immeasurably': Loved ones remember life lost in Southcenter Mall garage shooting
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Southcenter Mall parking garage on Nov. 18. Friends of Chris and Mary Wesolowicz say they returned to their vehicle after shopping to find an attempted car theft. They say the suspects shot both Chris and Mary, sending her to the hospital and taking Chris' life -- a loss that will reverberate through the community.
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
thurstontalk.com
Homes First Board of Directors is Passionate About Housing
As another year is wrapping up, we at Homes First reflect on the many things we are grateful for. One example is our diverse, passionate and generous board of directors who truly care about our mission. Established 32 years ago by a group of community members with dedicated hearts for service and a desire to strengthen the local community by helping and changing the lives of those most in need of stable, safe, healthy, and affordable rental housing. Homes First’s continued success is thanks to countless individuals who share this resolve. As Vice President of the Board Chris Lester states, “Having a group of people that care about and work hard to support the mission year in and year out is critical.”
thurstontalk.com
Thurston Chamber Celebrates 2022 Boss of the Year Honorees
The Thurston County Chamber proudly announces the annual Boss of the Year Recognition and Celebration. Co-presented by Express Employment Professionals, this award recognizes outstanding individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership in the workplace through innovation, communication, vision and performance. “For over 10 years, we’ve recognized outstanding leaders in the workplace. This...
Puyallup Schools closed, others delayed as snow melt makes roads dangerous
The Puyallup School district says it’s canceling classes for all schools Monday because the roads are expected to be dangerous during the morning commute. All childcare and after-school activities are also canceled. Plenty of other school districts are starting classes two hours late this morning, including schools in King,...
DSHS set to close portion of state-run Rainier School in Buckley
BUCKLEY, Wash. — A portion of a state-run school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to be closed by next August. The closure of a portion of the Rainier School, which is located in Buckley, is the result of a settlement between the state’s Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates the school.
Supporters create tribute video to mark 1 year since Oakley Carlson's disappearance
GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — A school principal first called Grays Harbor detectives with concerns about a 5-year-old girl’s whereabouts on Dec. 5, 2021. One year later, Oakley Carlson has not been found. Detectives now believe Carlson, from Oakville, Washington, was last seen alive in February of 2021. Supporters...
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
foodgressing.com
Return to a Simpler Time this Holiday Season in Tacoma WA
Going back to a simpler time this holiday season doesn’t involve time travel, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it did. On the Simpler Times pre-planned travel itinerary from Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, you’ll find three days and two nights of candles and carolers, shopping at small local boutiques, garden getaways and strolls through enchanted, illuminated parks and zoos.
It’s not just Christmas bureaucrats want to cancel, they are taking aim at Hanukkah, other holidays
It’s not just Christmas faceless Washington state bureaucrats want to cancel, they expect workers to give up cross, menorah, crescent and religious freedom.
KUOW
When homeless people seek treatment or shelter, where do their pets go?
When people experiencing homelessness need to go into residential treatment for drug or alcohol addiction, finding a place for their pet to stay can be a big barrier. “In April, over the course of two weeks, I got four calls from different organizations,” said Vickie Ramirez, who works at a clinic that serves homeless youth and their pets. “And they’re like, ‘My client’s ready to go into treatment today. I have a bed for them today — if I can find someone to foster their animal.”
