ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says

The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
QUEENS, NY
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent

Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
NEW YORK STATE
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Meetings

With Jacob deGrom likely to don the Rangers colors at some point this week, it’s a good time to remember the other horrors that came with New York legends in new uniforms. The Mets haven’t signed Justin Verlander yet, but Old Friend Carlos Baerga is reporting that they are close on a two-year deal with an option for a third. A report not disputed by Andy Martino.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s looming signing and 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball. The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
OAKLAND, CA
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy