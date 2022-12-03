Read full article on original website
Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent
Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports “Buzz in the lobby is Judge is going to sign...
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are in the market for a big bat. Los Angeles, like the Boston Red Sox, has been tied to most of the bigger names in free agency -- including four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- and it sounds like it may be interested in another longtime Red Sox as well.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Meetings
With Jacob deGrom likely to don the Rangers colors at some point this week, it’s a good time to remember the other horrors that came with New York legends in new uniforms. The Mets haven’t signed Justin Verlander yet, but Old Friend Carlos Baerga is reporting that they are close on a two-year deal with an option for a third. A report not disputed by Andy Martino.
Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals is out of the Bogaerts sweepstakes
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The Mets may be looking into signing a former Red Sox fan-favorite
Houston Astros reportedly in talks with All-Star outfielder before Winter Meetings
As the MLB Winter Meetings begin on Monday, the Houston Astros are reportedly in active pursuit of another All-Star hitting
Aaron Judge’s looming signing and 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball. The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner headlines list of names facing ‘scrutiny’ at Winter Meetings
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner headlines The Athletic’s list of people under the “most scrutiny” at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. And two words explain why: Aaron Judge. The bigger question, really, is if Steinbrenner...
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
