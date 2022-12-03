Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers Teammates From Bench, Checks in Late During Portugal's Win
Cristiano Ronaldo was in unfamiliar territory, sitting on the bench as Portugal’s match at the World Cup began. It was the first time the soccer legend did not start a FIFA World Cup match for Portugal since 2006 in the group stage. Ronaldo, the only player to ever score a goal in five different World Cups, eventually got onto the pitch. It was just 74 minutes later than normally expected.
NBC Miami
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16
There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
NBC Miami
What Is Jogo Bonito? Explaining Brazil's Playstyle at the 2022 World Cup
Jogo bonito is dominating the world stage. Brazil’s run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is resembling a potential title contender with every passing game. The Seleção finished atop a Group G that included tough European opposition in Serbia and Switzerland and had the luxury of rotating its squad against Cameroon ahead of the knockout stage.
NBC Miami
Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan
In a tight round of 16 contest against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Vatreni emerged victorious in the first penalty shootout of the tournament. And that’s when Dominik Livaković announced himself to the world. The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper saved Takumi Minamino’s opening...
NBC Miami
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
NBC Miami
Goncalo Ramos Puts Portugal Up 1-0 vs. Switzerland
What a way to get your first-ever World Cup goal. Goncalo Ramos put Portugal on top 1-0 against Switzerland with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute in their round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Joao Felix made the inverted run on his strong foot and laid it off to...
NBC Miami
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 6
The last two spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are up for grabs on Tuesday. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Croatia and Brazil have all punched their tickets after winning their round of 16 matchups, leaving two more openings for the remaining four teams. Which four...
NBC Miami
Report: USMNT Breakout Star Yunus Musah a Potential January Transfer Candidate
The January transfer window is approaching, and it could be time for some players to move to a new club. This window will be quite different than any other January as it comes after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is typically held in the summer. Some...
NBC Miami
Olivier Giroud Passes Thierry Henry as France's All-Time Goals Leader
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France has a new all-time leading goalscorer. Olivier Giroud earned the title with a late first-half goal in his country’s World Cup round of 16 match against Poland on...
LTA fined $1m by ATP for banning Russian players from tournaments
The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined $1m (£820,000) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players. It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban imposed this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
NBC Miami
China's Xi to Visit Riyadh as Saudi Arabia Seeks to Expand International Reach
Xi's followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman, and will be attended by other Arab heads of state.e China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. The visit, which will span three days, followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Chinese President Xi Jinping...
Zelensky named Time magazine ‘Person of the Year’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” on Wednesday after being one of 10 individuals or groups placed on a shortlist earlier this week.
AEye, Owl Autonomous Imaging, and GPR Present Briefing on Latest Automotive Mobility Sensing Technologies at U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel’s Residence in Tokyo
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- On December 6, 2022 AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), Owl Autonomous Imaging (Owl AI), and GPR presented the latest solutions in automotive sensing and transportation technologies at a briefing for Japanese automotive industry executives hosted by Ambassador Rahm Emanuel at the United States Embassy in Tokyo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005278/en/ Ambassador Rahm Emanuel shares opening remarks at a reception with technology leaders from AEye, Owl AI, and GPR. (Photo Credit: The U.S. Embassy)
NBC Miami
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation—the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
Comments / 0