Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thechampaignroom.com
5 transfer portal questions for Illini fans to follow
For reasons that escape me, this is not a national holiday. But the opening of the Transfer Portal is no different than the beginning of the NBA/NFL league year and the beginning of MLB’s hot stove league. The game of telephone is beginning and the rumor and innuendo will break the speed of light in the coming days.
Update: Illini defensive back DD Snyder officially enters transfer portal
Illinois redshirt freshman defensive back DD Snyder on Monday officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. He announced his intentions a week ago. Snyder will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Illinois freshman walk-on punter Josh Leff also entered the transfer portal on Monday, the first day of the 45-day transfer...
No. 2 Texas rolls into Jimmy V Classic matchup vs. No. 17 Illinois
No. 2 Texas and No. 17 Illinois will look to pad their respective impressive early-season resumes when they square off
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois Football heading to ReliaQuest Bowl
Illini fans, the bowl game has been announced. After an 8-4 season, Illinois will be heading to Tampa to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) against Mississippi State, according to Brett McMurphy. The game is set for Jan. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN.
crimsonquarry.com
Illinois at Indiana: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more
Indiana women’s basketball, the No. 5 team in the nation, will play their first Big Ten game of the season this afternoon when Illinois visits Assembly Hall. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Game Notes. Indiana (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) remains undefeated after a huge...
tvtechnology.com
NextGen TV Broadcasts Begin in Champaign & Springfield-Decatur
CHAMPAIGN AND SPRINGFIELD-DECATUR, Ill.—Eight local TV stations serving the Champaign & Springfield-Decatur television market have begun broadcasting with the new NextGen TV, a.k.a. ATSC 3.0, standard. The Dec. 6 launch included WICS and WICD (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates), WCIA (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WRSP-TV and WCCU (the GOCOM Media...
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois lawmaker will step down before next General Assembly
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A longtime Central Illinois state legislator has announced he will be stepping down in favor of family and personal commitments once his current term is over. The announcement came on Monday from Bloomington Republican State Senator Jason Barickman. He’s served in the Illinois General Assembly for...
You Can Hike to This Abandoned Illinois Observatory, But Don’t
It's true that the University of Illinois has an abandoned observatory that you can hike to. Sounds interesting, right? I will give you a lot of reasons why you won't want to waste your time. Quick backstory first: The observatory was used by the University of Illinois from 1969 until...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tom Hightower: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Tom Hightower is sending ripples through the community and beyond with his leadership and initiative of acceptance, no matter where you are at in life. Tom is a 59-year-old Danville native who resides here with his wife and their 8 children. According to him, he has hundreds of kids because it does not require blood for you to provide a fathering role to people who need it.
Winter Nights at Prairie Farms is open for the holiday season
It’s open Thursday through Sunday for five weeks, free of charge over the holidays, displaying more than 20,000 lights.
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm plans to go green
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units. This is part of State Farm’s plan...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mayor’s Race: Williams Challenges Lane on Amount of Valid Signatures; Lane Responds
Incumbent Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr has filed an appeal to Jacob Lane’s candidacy with the Danville Election Commission alleging a lack of valid signatures on his petitions. Mayor Williams is claiming that of the 231 signatures Lane submitted at the time of filing for candidacy, seven are from...
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
Crews respond to Danville fire on Saturday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire on Saturday. When crews arrived at the 800 block of Johnson St. at around 12:48 p.m., they found heavy fire, including flames extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. […]
Crime Stoppers looking for Champaign battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an aggravated battery that happened in September. Officials said that the evening of Sept. 17, two men attacked a third inside One Stop Food and Liquor on North Neil Street. Champaign Police identified one of the suspects but needs […]
WCIA
Mom and Pop’s Kettle Korn Stop
Marcia is a Special Education Teacher at GCMS and Alan is a retired Champaign Firefighter. The Kettle Korn Stop started as a fundraiser for youth wrestling in Paxton. Started just doing fairs and festivals and had people knocking at our house during the winter asking for kettle corn so we decided to open a store. They are really amazed that our premium flavors were designed, and handcrafted by Marcia.
One dead in Leroy car crash
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officials are […]
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0