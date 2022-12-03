ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K

Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
Details On Karl Anderson Being Able To Work WWE And New Japan Pro Wrestling

As Fightful Select had reported last month, Karl Anderson is headed back to Japan, and he might not be done. Sources familiar with the situation told Fightful that while the situation was unconventional, that New Japan Pro Wrestling had been made aware in August that Anderson and Doc Gallows would be heading back to WWE. A plan was put in order to have Anderson work dates around his WWE schedule and advance storylines.
Shane Taylor Comments On AEW Rampage Debut, Calls ROH Final Battle Match His 'Jay-Z Moment'

Shane Taylor discusses his AEW Rampage debut and his match at ROH Final Battle. Taylor appeared on AEW TV for the first time on the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage. There, he confronted his former tag team partner, Keith Lee, and challenged him to a match a ROH Final Battle. Taylor, a former ROH World Television Champion and ROH World-Six Man Tag Team Champion, will team up with JD Griffey to face Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland).
Shazza McKenzie: I'm Very Dumb. I'm Not Very Smart. My Brain Doesn't Work Very Fast

Shazza McKenzie became an internet legend at AEW All Out 2019 when she was kicked in the head. Shazza competed in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019 and in the middle of posing while doing the splits, she was on the receiving end of a kick by Britt Baker. The photo became a meme, which was very useful for 2020 and the pandemic taking over the year, and a t-shirt.
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, And More Announced For 12/12 WWE Raw

WWE is loading up the card for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed during the December 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship next Monday. This bout will be the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two stars. They have been at odds for a number of weeks, dating back to October. After Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley, Rollins beat "The All Mighty" to win the WWE United States Championship on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Austin Theory later beat both Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series.
Roman Reigns Heated After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

Despite winning WWE's first main roster WarGames match, Roman Reigns wasn't too pleased upon returning backstage after the match. Fightful Select has learned that Roman Reigns was visibly upset after the Survivor Series main event, specifically about a spot within the match. It was rumored among those that we spoke with that Reigns took exception to what he perceived as an unplanned spot between he and Kevin Owens. As he walked backstage, he mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned. The exclamation was said to have been "expletive filled" and it was clear to everyone that Reigns wasn't happy.
Scorpio Sky Cleared For Return, Details On AEW Absence

With several wrestlers in AEW out of action, and others headed back, fans have asked for updates from some absent stars. Scorpio Sky has been out of action for nearly five months since losing the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow in their street fight on July 6's Dynamite. Scorpio had been dealing with a leg injury in the months that led to his departure, which put him on the shelf.
MJF Files To Trademark 'Reign Of Terror'

On December 1, MJF filed to trademark "Reign of Terror" for merchandise purposes. MJF used the term during his first promo as AEW World Champion on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Ian Riccaboni Says ROH HonorClub Might Be Relaunching Soon

Ian Riccaboni provides an update on ROH Honor Club. In July, AEW and ROH issued a statement regarding plans for a revamped HonorClub. The statement said, "Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022."
Kevin Owens Feels Like It's Possible He Could Show Up At An Independent Show

Kevin Owens thinks that it is possible for him to appear at an independent show in the future. Since 2014, Kevin Owens has had a very successful career in WWE. Alongside the various amount of championships that he has held in recent years, Owens has also had top level feuds with guys like Steve Austin and Roman Reigns.
Drew Gulak Appears On NXT, Watches Charlie Dempsey Defeat Hank Walker

Drew Gulak has returned to NXT and has his eyes on Charlie Dempsey. Charlie Dempsey is the son of William Regal and tonight on NXT, he had a match with former security guard Hank Walker. Throughout the match, Charlie Dempsey was attempting to prove that his style of wrestling is superior, and midway through the match, Drew Gulak appeared and watched on as Dempsey won his match with a version of his father's submission hold, the Regal Stretch.
