Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Anthony Bowens Discusses Trying To Get Over 'That's Right' Like Steve Austin's 'What'
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) have gotten over their fair share of catchphrases over the last year as everyone loves The Acclaimed. On Friday's AEW Rampage, fans may have noticed Caster saying "That's Right!" after a line by Bowens. "That's right" is the latest in a line of catchphrases that keep the crowd engaged.
Sami Zayn Explains What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns, Wishes Survivor Series Segment Was On TV
Sami Zayn speaks about learning by working alongside "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. For many fans, Sami Zayn is their favorite part of The Bloodline. As a loveable weasel who is helping everybody get in touch with their inner Uce, Sami Zayn was able to turn "a guest spot" into a full-time deal.
Details On Karl Anderson Being Able To Work WWE And New Japan Pro Wrestling
As Fightful Select had reported last month, Karl Anderson is headed back to Japan, and he might not be done. Sources familiar with the situation told Fightful that while the situation was unconventional, that New Japan Pro Wrestling had been made aware in August that Anderson and Doc Gallows would be heading back to WWE. A plan was put in order to have Anderson work dates around his WWE schedule and advance storylines.
Shane Taylor Comments On AEW Rampage Debut, Calls ROH Final Battle Match His 'Jay-Z Moment'
Shane Taylor discusses his AEW Rampage debut and his match at ROH Final Battle. Taylor appeared on AEW TV for the first time on the December 2 episode of AEW Rampage. There, he confronted his former tag team partner, Keith Lee, and challenged him to a match a ROH Final Battle. Taylor, a former ROH World Television Champion and ROH World-Six Man Tag Team Champion, will team up with JD Griffey to face Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland).
Shazza McKenzie: I'm Very Dumb. I'm Not Very Smart. My Brain Doesn't Work Very Fast
Shazza McKenzie became an internet legend at AEW All Out 2019 when she was kicked in the head. Shazza competed in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019 and in the middle of posing while doing the splits, she was on the receiving end of a kick by Britt Baker. The photo became a meme, which was very useful for 2020 and the pandemic taking over the year, and a t-shirt.
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, And More Announced For 12/12 WWE Raw
WWE is loading up the card for the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. As confirmed during the December 5 episode of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Seth Rollins in a #1 Contender's Match for the WWE United States Championship next Monday. This bout will be the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two stars. They have been at odds for a number of weeks, dating back to October. After Brock Lesnar attacked Lashley, Rollins beat "The All Mighty" to win the WWE United States Championship on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw. Austin Theory later beat both Rollins and Lashley to win the title at WWE Survivor Series.
AEW Dynamite (12/7) Preview: MJF Speaks, Moxley Appears, Two Title Bouts, More
It's Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, even though the focus is on Ring of Honor this weekend, AEW hits the state of Texas for a special episode of Dynamite. MJF, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, and more are scheduled to appear and there will be two championship belts on the line.
Roman Reigns Heated After WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
Despite winning WWE's first main roster WarGames match, Roman Reigns wasn't too pleased upon returning backstage after the match. Fightful Select has learned that Roman Reigns was visibly upset after the Survivor Series main event, specifically about a spot within the match. It was rumored among those that we spoke with that Reigns took exception to what he perceived as an unplanned spot between he and Kevin Owens. As he walked backstage, he mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned. The exclamation was said to have been "expletive filled" and it was clear to everyone that Reigns wasn't happy.
Athena: The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys; If I Were A Man, There Would Be No Backlash
Athena addresses criticism of her new style. Over the past month, Athena has shifted her in-ring style, working more aggressively and hard-hitting, effectively turning heel in the process. The change started to happen on AEW Dark when she would wrestle local talent and then came to television when she faced Madison Rayne and then attacked Aubrey Edwards.
Scorpio Sky Cleared For Return, Details On AEW Absence
With several wrestlers in AEW out of action, and others headed back, fans have asked for updates from some absent stars. Scorpio Sky has been out of action for nearly five months since losing the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow in their street fight on July 6's Dynamite. Scorpio had been dealing with a leg injury in the months that led to his departure, which put him on the shelf.
MJF Files To Trademark 'Reign Of Terror'
On December 1, MJF filed to trademark "Reign of Terror" for merchandise purposes. MJF used the term during his first promo as AEW World Champion on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Jade Cargill Says 'Hey' To RJ City, Edge Praises Wrestlers' Returns, Thunder Rosa Vlog | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 4, 2022:. - Jade Cargill is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - Cody Rhodes reflected on his flaming table spot from his street fight with Andrade in AEW. Cody says he took proud in being AEW quarterback.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/6): Athena, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage And More In Action
AEW Dark (12/6) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
Ian Riccaboni Says ROH HonorClub Might Be Relaunching Soon
Ian Riccaboni provides an update on ROH Honor Club. In July, AEW and ROH issued a statement regarding plans for a revamped HonorClub. The statement said, "Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022."
Two Women's Triple Threat Matches Added To 12/5 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.
Kevin Owens Feels Like It's Possible He Could Show Up At An Independent Show
Kevin Owens thinks that it is possible for him to appear at an independent show in the future. Since 2014, Kevin Owens has had a very successful career in WWE. Alongside the various amount of championships that he has held in recent years, Owens has also had top level feuds with guys like Steve Austin and Roman Reigns.
WWE SmackDown On 12/2 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating From Previous FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday's show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18...
Drew Gulak Appears On NXT, Watches Charlie Dempsey Defeat Hank Walker
Drew Gulak has returned to NXT and has his eyes on Charlie Dempsey. Charlie Dempsey is the son of William Regal and tonight on NXT, he had a match with former security guard Hank Walker. Throughout the match, Charlie Dempsey was attempting to prove that his style of wrestling is superior, and midway through the match, Drew Gulak appeared and watched on as Dempsey won his match with a version of his father's submission hold, the Regal Stretch.
