Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
AEye, Owl Autonomous Imaging, and GPR Present Briefing on Latest Automotive Mobility Sensing Technologies at U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel’s Residence in Tokyo
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- On December 6, 2022 AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), Owl Autonomous Imaging (Owl AI), and GPR presented the latest solutions in automotive sensing and transportation technologies at a briefing for Japanese automotive industry executives hosted by Ambassador Rahm Emanuel at the United States Embassy in Tokyo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005278/en/ Ambassador Rahm Emanuel shares opening remarks at a reception with technology leaders from AEye, Owl AI, and GPR. (Photo Credit: The U.S. Embassy)
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company, dedicated to improving patients’ lives with innovative interventional treatments for vascular disease, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005348/en/ AFX2 Endovascular AAA System
