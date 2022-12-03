Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
OPEC+ Holds Steady
OPEC+ decided to hold production steady at its latest meeting, which was conducted via videoconference on December 4. The meeting followed a decision by the group back in October to cut overall production by two million barrels per day from its August 2022 required production levels, starting November 2022. According to a production table posted on OPEC’s website in October, Saudi Arabia and Russia are bearing the majority of these cuts at 526,000 barrels per day, each.
rigzone.com
OPEC+ Facing Market Uncertainty After Prolonging Production Cut
rigzone.com
Oil Falls Amid Market Uncertainties
Oil fell the most in more than two weeks as broader equity markets collapsed and risk-averse investors pared crude positions ahead of the end of the year. West Texas Intermediate futures shed 3.8% to settle below $77 a barrel after earlier topping $82 on Monday. Stronger-than-expected US economic data fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve would keep its policy tight to fight inflation, sending a guage of the US dollar higher. Early in the session, WTI gained as much 3.4% gain after China announced further easing of Covid restrictions in some of its largest cities. Monday also marked the beginning of a European Union and Group of Seven cap on Russia crude prices at $60 a barrel.
rigzone.com
Oil Tumbles Erasing Gains of Entire Year
Oil dropped to the lowest since last December as investors pared back crude positions amid a broader market sell-off. West Texas Intermediate settled near $74 on Tuesday, erasing all of this year’s gains. The slump comes against a backdrop of ever-dwindling liquidity in the oil market: Brent open interest is at the lowest since 2015, as traders strip their positions in the final month of the year.
rigzone.com
How Far Is Carbon Offset Crude Trading From Becoming Reality?
After the world's first carbon offset LNG cargo was sold, it was believed that crude is next, but in the three years since, carbon offset crude trade is yet to become a reality. — Back in 2019, Shell sold the world’s first carbon offset LNG cargo (COLNG) to Tokyo Gas in a deal that offset the emissions from the entire LNG value chain. Since then, more than 30 COLNG deals have been reported globally, with an estimated 5.5 MtCO2e offset.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed.Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.The evacuation plan, according to Gallyamov, got underway back in the spring, when it was unofficially dubbed “Noah’s Ark.”“As the name implies, it’s about a search for new land to go to in case it becomes completely uncomfortable in the homeland. The leader’s entourage...
Recession is expected in Q1 2023: Bank of America
Bank of America economists expect a recession to emerge in the beginning of 2023. Here’s how to keep your finances on track.
rigzone.com
Kremlin Says Russia Will Not Accept $60 Price Cap on Its Oil
Russia will not accept the $60 per barrel price cap for its crude oil agreed upon by the European Union. — Russia will not accept the $60 per barrel price cap for its crude oil agreed upon by the European Union, the state news agency Tass reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
America’s ticking time bomb: $66 trillion in debt that could crash the economy
Wake up, America. That ticking sound you’re hearing is the American debt time bomb that with each passing day is getting precariously close to detonating and crashing the US economy. Businesses, consumers and especially the federal and state governments have become hooked on red ink as if it were crack cocaine. Two factors have fueled this borrowing binge: an era of low interest rates (that’s coming to an end) and falling real wages thanks to the 15% rise in prices of Bidenflation. Let’s review the borrowing up-escalator that accelerated during COVID but hasn’t subsided. The King Kong of borrowing is Uncle Sam....
rigzone.com
How Do Offshore UK Oil and Gas Job Figures Stack Up?
Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has released its latest workforce insight report, which details the organization’s most recent offshore oil and gas industry job data. In the report, OEUK forecasts that the offshore oil and gas sector will support 213,600 jobs this year when direct, indirect and induced...
rigzone.com
Offshore Wind Must Cope With Declining Subsidies
Offshore wind has been dependent on government subsidies, and this is still the case for most projects, although support levels have declined over the past decade. — Offshore wind has historically been dependent on government subsidies, and this is still the case for most projects, although support levels have generally declined over the past 10 years.
rigzone.com
API Submits Comments on DOE Clean Hydrogen Strategy
The American Petroleum Institute (API) revealed that it has submitted comments on the Department of Energy’s (DOE) draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap. In those comments, the API thanked the DOE for advancing a clean hydrogen economy, while expressing concern that the roadmap fails to adequately consider all forms of hydrogen production and the near-term benefits of working with existing hydrogen users, like refineries.
rigzone.com
Equinor To Increase Norne Output With Verdande Development
Equinor has submitted the plan for development and operation for Verdande to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. — Oil and gas major Equinor has submitted the plan for development and operation (PDO) for Verdande to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. Equinor said that the subsea...
Washington Examiner
China's military is designed to defeat America
China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
rigzone.com
Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
In 2023, ongoing supply growth and weaker demand growth will ease tight markets and relieve some of the price pressures that pushed energy prices higher in 2022. That’s according to analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research, who made the comment in a new report outlining 2023’s key oil and gas themes.
rigzone.com
EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent oil price forecasts for both 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released on Tuesday. The EIA now sees the Brent spot price averaging $101.48 per barrel this year and $92.36 per barrel next year,...
Earnings Previews: Broadcom, DocuSign, Manchester United
After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, these three firms will report quarterly results.
rigzone.com
Millions of Oil Barrels Caught Up in Turkish Traffic Jam
At least 20 carriers holding 18 million barrels of crude oil have been waiting for several days to pass through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles shipping straits. — Oil tankers hauling millions of barrels of Kazakh crude are being prevented from leaving the Black Sea to reach global markets following a move by Turkey to insist on proof they’re properly insured.
rigzone.com
Santos Announces Small Gas Leak
'The observation of the leak occurred during routine activities on the normally un-staffed facility'. Santos announced that a “small gas leak” has been identified in a subsea flange on the main gas trunkline from the John Brookes platform, offshore Western Australia, to the Varanus Island gas processing facilities.
