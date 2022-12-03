ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town

Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
AVALON, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia

The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey

Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

