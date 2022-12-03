Read full article on original website
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Video Shows Construction Progress of Indoor Water Park in Atlantic City, NJ
For years we've heard promises about an indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City. In terms of promises, it was right up there with the promise of a monorail or that inverted-or-whatever Roller Coaster-thing. But wait!. There now seems to be something actually happening with the Indoor Water...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Help Me Find the Largest Display of Christmas Inflatables in Ocean County, NJ
If you know of an address in Ocean County that has a large display of Christmas inflatables, please, let me know. So, I have a friend that has the most adorable two-year-old and she loves Christmas inflatables. I said to her I'm going to ask around and find the house in Ocean County with the most Christmas inflatables.
One of the Most Beautiful Towns at Christmas Time in New Jersey
It is less than three weeks until Christmas and families are looking for fantastic places to visit this holiday season and take in the beautiful spots that are on display here in the Garden State. It's no surprise this town is on my list of most beautiful at Christmas time in New Jersey.
It’s Christmastime, Here Are the 10 Best Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Here are the top 10 you chose, especially at Christmastime. These are the places where you will take family and friends visiting this holiday season. Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the...
This Neighborhood in Toms River is Just Too Cute Decorated for Christmas
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
It’s Just Happened, Again! Another Shooting In Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block...
Ocean County investigates: NJ DPW worker mocked Jews in ‘sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
The Famous Geno’s Steaks’ First New Jersey Location Is Now Open
Philly isn’t the only place you can get in on the classic cheesesteak action. New Jersey is officially the new home to a Geno’s Steaks location and it’s so exciting to be able to say that! Geno’s has been known for serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day 7 days a week and it has gained so much fame.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town
Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
This magical holiday light show was voted best in NJ for 2022
A fun thing to do during the holidays is pack up the car and go to see all of the holiday lights around the state. Some neighborhoods go all out with each house on the block lighting up the sky. It’s worth taking the trip to see. But there...
Atlantic City PBA Concerned Over Too Few Officers On Street Patrol
The issue of a lack of an appropriate number of police officers assigned to street patrol duty in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been a long-standing problem. In most police departments around the country, street patrol officers are the bread and butter of local law enforcement. It’s considered most everywhere...
I’m a Little Surprised, You Want This Restaurant in Brick, NJ
Recently, we've heard rumors about the possibility of Brick getting a Texas Roadhouse, have you heard this?. I saw it this past weekend on a couple of posts in the Brick Community on Facebook. Will Brick get a Texas Roadhouse where the old Quaker Steak & Lube was?. Our closest...
With One of the Clearest Pictures Ever, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Man
Just imagine if every surveillance camera system provided pictures that were this clear. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is normally the case, we don't know why authorities want to know who he is, only that he's part...
Atlantic City to inspect housing authority homes after residents report heat and hot water outages
City officials say since July 2021, the Atlantic City Housing Authority has been under the oversight of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD.
Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey
Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
