Did Mike Hill Cheat On Cynthia Bailey Or Not?

By Tanay Hudson
 4 days ago

Mike Hill, Cynthia Bailey.                        Source: Variety / Getty

Cynthia Bailey previously denied that infidelity led to her marriage to Mike Hill failing but new legal documents say otherwise. In a new filing, it stated that Hill was unfaithful during their short-lived union.

“Petitioner [Bailey] is entitled to a divorce from the Respondent [Hill] due to inappropriate adulterous relations and moral ethics in his conduct,” the doc read according to Page Six.

Mike Hill claimed that he never cheated on Bailey and that the cheating claim in the filing is actually a typo. He added that her team was “releasing statements retracting this.”

“I have love and respect for Cynthia. I always have and always will,” he said in a statement. “As you heard in her own words, there was never at any time in our marriage any inappropriate adulterous relations. Our marriage didn’t work but we still remain the best of friends.”

Cynthia Bailey Doubled Down On Claims That Mike Hill Never Cheated

Cynthia Bailey also released a statement clarifying that the statement in the court filing was erroneous.

“I have never accused Mike of any inappropriate adulterous actions,” she said. “We are and always will be friends and wish each other well.”

Attorney Daniel R. Meachum echoed those sentiments.

“The initial divorce filing between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, which included inappropriate adulterous relations, was incorrect,” he said. “The sole reason for the pending divorce is due to only irreconcilable differences. An amended petition is being filed immediately to correct that allegation by the legal representation of Meachum and Associates.”

After filing for divorce, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that she and Hill grew apart and that led to their marriage failing.

“There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage,” she told People. “At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. And I respect Mike and respect our marriage too much to go into the details of those things, but it was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each other.”

They tied the knot in 2020.

Comments / 0

MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
