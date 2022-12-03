ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500

Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
WORCESTER, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts

Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Union Station project halfway complete as MassDOT eyes cross-state rail travel

WORCESTER, Mass. - Renovations to Union Station are now halfway done, and plans are starting to emerge for expanded rail service to and from Worcester. Renovations to Worcester's Union Station are now halfway completed. Additions will include a new center platform, infrastructure upgrades, a pedestrian bridge and more. Last week,...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - December 6

In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Beacon Auto Sales on Chandler Street Sold to Developers

WORCESTER - After over 60 years at 119-127 Chandler St., the operators of Beacon Auto Sales sold the one-acre parcel where their business sits on Nov. 29. Polar Views LLC, registered in January 2022 as managed by Daniel and Rebecca Yarnie of Sutton, purchased the property for $2.1 million. They plan to propose a three-story, 15-unit multi-family redevelopment of the property.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New ratings reveal which local grocery stores offer best prices and quality

BOSTON — New ratings shed light on how local grocery chains and stores stack up when it comes to the prices and quality of the items they offer to customers. Researchers at Consumers’ Checkbook say they used a 154-item list of common items to shop area stores to compare prices. They also spoke with local consumers to evaluate stores on their quality of products and service.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beacon Auto sells to redevelopers — longtime owner says that business is to stay

WORCESTER — For those driving through Chandler Street for the past 60 years, the name of Beacon Auto Sales Inc. has been a very familiar presence — even if they have never had their car serviced at the location. A Sutton-based housing developer, Polar Views LLC, purchased the property at 119, 125 and 127 Chandler St. on Nov. 29, sealing a $2.1 million deal with Tom Savasta, longtime owner of Beacon, according to the Worcester Registry of...
WORCESTER, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

55 Unlike most food industry businessmen, Kyriakos Konstantakis and Krenar Jaupaj are not shy about revealing the secret ingredient to the 55-year-old recipe of Central Pizza in Southbridge. “A strong partnership,” said Konstantakis, 52. “That’s always been the base.” On Tuesday, he shook hands with Jaupaj, 42, as their pizzeria reopened its doors...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
NORWOOD, MA

