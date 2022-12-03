Read full article on original website
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
MassLive.com
Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500
Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Massachusetts
Where Are The Best All-you-can-eat Buffet Restaurants In Massachusetts?. If you're a fan of Brazilian cuisine, then you'll want to check out the Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough, MA. Located in the French Hill neighborhood, this restaurant is known for its warm customer service. Pruller's Restaurant offers authentic Brazilian fare. With plenty of fresh seafood, this restaurant is the perfect spot for seafood lovers. You can also choose from a wide variety of other cuisines. You can even order a pizza made fresh daily. Whether on a budget or craving various foods, you will find a delicious selection at the Pruller Restaurant.
spectrumnews1.com
Union Station project halfway complete as MassDOT eyes cross-state rail travel
WORCESTER, Mass. - Renovations to Union Station are now halfway done, and plans are starting to emerge for expanded rail service to and from Worcester. Renovations to Worcester's Union Station are now halfway completed. Additions will include a new center platform, infrastructure upgrades, a pedestrian bridge and more. Last week,...
whdh.com
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
thisweekinworcester.com
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - December 6
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
thisweekinworcester.com
Beacon Auto Sales on Chandler Street Sold to Developers
WORCESTER - After over 60 years at 119-127 Chandler St., the operators of Beacon Auto Sales sold the one-acre parcel where their business sits on Nov. 29. Polar Views LLC, registered in January 2022 as managed by Daniel and Rebecca Yarnie of Sutton, purchased the property for $2.1 million. They plan to propose a three-story, 15-unit multi-family redevelopment of the property.
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
8 $100K lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — There were eight $100,000 lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week. Two of the eight winning tickets were sold at Skelley’s State Line in Haverhill on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Millions -- $100,000 -- Convenience Station in Haverhill.
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
NECN
Some Mass. Residents See Utility Bills Triple. Here's Why Rates Are Skyrocketing
For some people over the past few days in the Boston area, opening their utility bill has been a pretty unpleasant surprise. The results of recent rate hikes seem to be clearly reflected in some utility customers' bills, including Kevin DeForge, who said his bill went from $90 to around $360.
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
New ratings reveal which local grocery stores offer best prices and quality
BOSTON — New ratings shed light on how local grocery chains and stores stack up when it comes to the prices and quality of the items they offer to customers. Researchers at Consumers’ Checkbook say they used a 154-item list of common items to shop area stores to compare prices. They also spoke with local consumers to evaluate stores on their quality of products and service.
WCVB
Massachusetts, New England grocery stores ranked by consumer nonprofit
BOSTON — For the first time in four years, Boston Consumers' Checkbook is out with its grocery store rankings, and once again, the nonprofit watchdog group says there's a clear New England winner. A pound of Land O Lakes salted butter looks the same no matter what grocery store...
Beacon Auto sells to redevelopers — longtime owner says that business is to stay
WORCESTER — For those driving through Chandler Street for the past 60 years, the name of Beacon Auto Sales Inc. has been a very familiar presence — even if they have never had their car serviced at the location. A Sutton-based housing developer, Polar Views LLC, purchased the property at 119, 125 and 127 Chandler St. on Nov. 29, sealing a $2.1 million deal with Tom Savasta, longtime owner of Beacon, according to the Worcester Registry of...
Ziggy Bombs restaurant officially opens in downtown Worcester
After months of anticipation, a popular Worcester-based food truck has officially opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Customers lined up down the block Friday for the grand opening of Ziggy Bombs, a gourmet steak and cheese sub restaurant that has built a cult following in the months since the food truck launched.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
White Christmas celebration in North Brookfield
And over in West Brookfield all day Sunday, they was the annual White Christmas celebration.
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
55 Unlike most food industry businessmen, Kyriakos Konstantakis and Krenar Jaupaj are not shy about revealing the secret ingredient to the 55-year-old recipe of Central Pizza in Southbridge. “A strong partnership,” said Konstantakis, 52. “That’s always been the base.” On Tuesday, he shook hands with Jaupaj, 42, as their pizzeria reopened its doors...
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
