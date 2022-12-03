Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine woman sentenced on drug charges
Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S....
KCJJ
Cedar County Sheriff’s Office announces $5,000 reward for info on subject who shot cat with crossbow bolt
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a subject who shot a cat with a crossbow bolt. The reward money is being provided by the Iowa chapter of the Humane Society. The cat, named “Atticus”, is among eight...
KCJJ
Hills woman arrested for OWI twice in just over two months with dangerously high BAC
A Hills woman has been arrested for drunk driving twice in just over two months with what police say were dangerously high levels of intoxication. The latest incident was at the Iowa City Kwik Star on Keokuk Street, where 53-year-old Darci Orcutt of Sierra Park Drive was arrested just before 2:15 Tuesday morning. Orcutt reportedly admitted to driving her 2003 GMC Yukon from Hills after consuming alcohol throughout the night. Multiple open bottles of liquor were reportedly found inside her vehicle, and her breath alcohol concentration was measured at .284%. A study from the University of Toledo says a BAC of .25-.30% means “mental, physical and sensory functions are severely impaired”. Accidents are very likely, there is little comprehension, and the subject may pass out suddenly.
ourquadcities.com
Parking-spot argument leads to arrests
An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody. Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island. Monique Nicholson, 42, faces...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KCJJ
Chicago man arrested after police chase through Iowa City
An Illinois man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase through Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Patrick Osterman of Chicago fled from a traffic stop in his 2016 Mercedes Benz Monday night. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy caught up with Osterman just after 10pm and reports chasing his vehicle through Iowa City before Osterman finally pulled over on Highway 218 northbound near the Melrose Avenue exit. A search of the car allegedly turned up what investigators describe as a “large” amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
kciiradio.com
Up to 30 years in prison for Orris
Sixty-five-year-old Kevin Orris of Washington, was sentenced to prison for up to 30 years following a contested sentencing on December 2nd. Orris was charged with with Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class C Felony, and Incest, a Class D Felony, following an investigation by the Washington Police Department in September of 2021. On September 2 of 2022, Orris plead guilty to six counts of Incest, each a Class D Felony, symbolizing each year he committed sex acts against his daughter. Orris also admitted that his daughter was a dependent adult, meaning Orris will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry for ten years. At sentencing on December 2, 2022, Orris requested probation, and Washington County Attorney John Gish argued for consecutive prison sentences. In its recommendation to the court, the Iowa Department of Corrections proposed Orris go to prison for the maximum extent possible under the law. The court agreed with Gish and the Department of Corrections, sentencing Orris to prison for up to 30 years.
KCJJ
Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old now wanted by police after skipping court date
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child is now wanted by police after skipping a court date. Court records indicate 33-year-old Chris Gordon failed to appear at a case management conference on Monday. A warrant was...
KCJJ
Washington man sentenced to 30 years in prison after impregnating adopted daughter twice
A Washington man will spend decades in prison after police say he impregnated his adopted daughter twice, then helped her to obtain abortions. According to a news release from Washington County Attorney John Gish, 65-year-old Kevin Orris was charged with Incest and 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse in September of 2021. Washington Police say they learned Orris repeatedly committed sex acts with his daughter, whom he and his wife adopted in 2009, between 2016 and 2021. On two occasions, Orris impregnated her, and each time he helped her get an abortion.
cbs2iowa.com
$5,000 reward for information on cat shot with crossbow in Cedar County
Cedar County — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow in Cedar County. Around Oct. 30, family members found...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Woman Arrested for Stealing Customer’s SUV from Independence Dealership
A woman was arrested for stealing a customer’s vehicle from an Independence dealership last week. Independence Police say Jenna McLaury drove to the Independence Kwik Star last Tuesday, purchased some things and then walked over to Dunlap Motors, where she got into a black SUV and drove off. Police...
ourquadcities.com
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of throwing stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner in the garbage after realizing it was not a cellphone
An Iowa City woman faces charges that she threw away a stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner after realizing it wasn’t a cellphone. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Rihana Alamin of East Market Street is seen on surveillance video browsing the aisles of CVS Pharmacy in the Old Capitol Town Center just before 12:45pm on November 10th. At one point, she can allegedly be seen taking an Iron Man electronic merchandise scanner and putting it in her purse. The scanner had been left unattended on top of some merchandise.
x1071.com
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
KBUR
Fairfield man arrested following standoff with police
Fairfield, IA- A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday, December 1st, following a standoff with police. Jesus Garcia-Goytia of Fairfield has been charged with Interference with Official Acts and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. TV station KTVO reports that Fairfield Police Officers were contacted by Garcia-Goytia’s family due to them...
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
kciiradio.com
Suspect Wounded In Mount Pleasant Altercation
On Saturday, December 3 at approximately 10:04 p.m. the Mt. Pleasant Police Department, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the 700 block of Main Street in Mt. Pleasant. According to the call, a male subject was being held at gunpoint. Upon...
ourquadcities.com
Man had cocaine, $8,000, Narcotics Unit alleges
Detectives allege they found a 40-year-old Davenport man with cocaine, marijuana and $8,000 after he ran off when officers arrived. James Tate faces three charges of controlled substance violation, and three charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. On Friday, members of the Davenport Police Department...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
Comments / 1