Marshall County, WV

The Holland Sentinel

Ryan Kelley seeks another continuance of court date, references possible plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS — Attorneys for former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who's been charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, have asked that his next federal court date again be postponed, referencing the possibility of a plea deal. More:Ryan Kelley arraigned on federal charges for Jan. 6 More:Ryan Kelley's court date pushed back as he contemplates running for 'different' position ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Metro News

Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital

KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Senator reiterates concerns about low numbers of child protective services workers

Senator Charles Trump says a shortage of child protective services workers is enough to keep him lying awake at night, worried. “I think we have children at risk and it’s causing me sleepless nights,” Trump, R-Morgan, said during an interim meeting of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
Metro News

Hanshaw retains House speakership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw retained his position as speaker for the next legislative session in a closed-door caucus of House Republicans Sunday afternoon. Hanshaw, R-Clay, withstood a challenge from Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh. Sources told MetroNews the vote total was 53-30 in favor of...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Families share their grief at the hands of fentanyl

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Those who have lost loved ones to fentanyl refuse to consider their loved one’s death an overdose. Several appeared alongside West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Monday and explained what happened to their family members was not an overdose, but was a criminal act of poisoning.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

As feds investigate state-run facilities, advocate tells lawmakers of ‘vicious cycle of institutionalization’

A federal agency is investigating how West Virginia treats its intellectually disabled population, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Resources says the agency is cooperating, and lawmakers today heard concerns about the state’s institutionalization practices. West Virginia’s DHHR secretary this week confirmed the agency is cooperating with...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

