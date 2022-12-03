ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alaskan Bush People’s kids have unique real names that draw on their personalities

Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People has fans hooked on the Brown Family’s story and many also love the Brown kids’ unique names. The reality show has built a strong fan base since premiering in 2014. Many fans have now followed the Brown family’s life story through thick and thin for eight years now.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Meet Eutris from 90 Day Fiance: Fans have mixed opinions on Shaeeda’s best friend

Shaeeda and Bilal, stars of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, haven’t been short of drama in their relationship. However, Shaeeda’s friend Eutris has definitely added more drama to the 90 Day Fiance couple’s marriage with her strong opinions. Eutris hasn’t been afraid to share her opinions...
Ali Bouzari’s ethnicity and passion for food links back to family’s roots

Ali Bouzari appears on Netflix’s new delicious series, Snack Vs Chef. Viewers are now asking what his ethnicity and age is, which relates back to his father’s Iranian roots and passion for food he saw while growing up. He has officially joined the latest food competition on the...
Robert Brotherton is proof that being Julia Haart’s assistant is worth millions

Robert Brotherton is introduced as Julia Haart’s assistant on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life. He is now worth millions, but it’s not just working for the star that earned him an income, but performing on Broadway and making art, too. Julia is left to battle for control of...
My Unorthodox Life season 2: How many episodes are there?

My Unorthodox Life season 2 has just dropped on Netflix after months of waiting and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. A lot has changed in the cast’s lives since season 1 so the new season definitely won’t be short of drama!. Fans are given an insight into...
Khloé Kardashian transforms into a total Miami Barbie – but she’s not playing

Good American co-founder Khloé Kardashian transformed into a gorgeous life-size Barbie as she dressed up for a weekend in Miami with sister Kim. The reality star showed off her curves and trim waist with a black tank top and cargo jeans. Her long hair was down by her waist in a high ponytail and gold hoop earrings – oozing Barbie doll vibes.
My Unorthodox Life’s Jasmine Sanders was EWG Virtual’s first avatar

Jasmine Sanders starred in My Unorthodox Life in 2021 and she was also Elite World Group Virtual’s first avatar. Julia Haart used to be the CEO of the company that represented Jasmine. However, Julia is no longer EWG’s CEO following her split from Silvio Scaglia. The breakdown of her...
Julia’s Haart Sphere metaverse startup will see her as a CEO again

My Unorthodox Life fans want to know more about what happened to Julia Haart’s Sphere startup as season 2 airs on Netflix. On December 2, the second installment of My Unorthodox Life dropped on the streaming service. Julia Haart and her daughters’ lives are in totally different places from where they were the last time fans saw them.
Renting Below Deck’s lavish St David yacht for a week could burn a hole in your pocket

Below Deck season 10 features St David, the biggest yacht on the show yet. Here’s a look at how much it costs to rent the cruiser for a week. The new season of Below Deck began on November 21 and it already has fans hooked. The third episode – The Muff-Truff Experience – aired on December 5 and featured a fair amount of drama among the 2022 cast.

