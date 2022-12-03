Read full article on original website
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police arrest 30 accused of disguising drugs as Ukraine aid
Police in Spain have arrested 30 people accused of smuggling cannabis that was disguised as aid for Ukraine. Ukrainians, Spaniards, Germans and Moroccans were among those held in the Andalusia region. The drugs came from across the southern region, were packaged in cardboard boxes, and travelled in convoys through several...
‘Wealthy Russian businessman’ arrested by UK crime agency over money laundering claims
A “wealthy Russian businessman” has been arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering.The man, 58, was detained by officers from a specialist kleptocracy unit at his multi-million pound home in London, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.The agency said the man was arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury as part of a major operation on Thursday.A 35-year-old man employed at his residence was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and obstruction of an NCA officer after he was seen leaving the address with a bag...
49 arrested as police bust European cocaine ‘super cartel'
BRUSSELS — Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel” of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during...
Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation
Bryshere Gray's life post Empire continues to be a pure struggle. The post Former ‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Violating Probation appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests
A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17
Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
American woman jailed for trying to leave Saudi Arabia with her daughter is freed, but travel ban remains
Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday,...
US woman detained by Saudi officials after saying she has been trapped there since 2019
A 34-year-old American woman has been detained in Saudi Arabia after she posted on Twitter that she and her young daughter had been lured to the kingdom and trapped there since 2019. Carly Morris told relatives three years ago that she was planning to travel to Saudi Arabia for a...
Brittney Griner's 9-Year Prison Sentence: Shocking Details Emerge Of ‘Hellish’ Russian Penal Colony
Shocking details have emerged regarding the “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions Brittney Griner is set to face in the Russian penal colony where she will serve her nine-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling development comes as the United States continues to work with Russia in an effort to bring the 32-year-old imprisoned WNBA star home.The new details also come just a few short weeks after Griner’s sentencing appeal was denied, meaning the convicted basketball player is set to be transferred to IK-2 – an infamous Russian penal colony described by many as one of the worst prisons in the nation.According...
Prosecutor Quits in Middle of Trial for Former Border Patrol Agent Accused of Being a Serial Killer
A Texas prosecutor quit his job several days into the trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer. Joshua Davila was an assistant district attorney working on the case against Juan David Ortiz, 39. “I have officially left the Webb County District Attorney’s Office,” he...
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large
A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges
Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
5 men and 2 women were put to death in a rare mass execution in Kuwait
Five men and two women have been executed at the Central Prison in Kuwait. They were hanged, say reports. The last mass execution occurred in 2017.
Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved
The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
