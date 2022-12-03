Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This New York billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story structure into a four-story residential building at 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Central Avenue and Wilson Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Aviad Rave of Blue Chip Painting and Contracting is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
625 Fulton Street Rises Above Street Level in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 26 on our year-end countdown of the tallest structures underway in New York is 625 Fulton Street, a 35-story mixed-use skyscraper currently rising in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer Rasmussen Whitefield Architects and developed by Rabsky Group, which secured $450 in construction financing from Madison Realty Capital to complete the project, the 500-foot-tall structure will yield 1,098 units, 26,000 square feet of retail space, and a parking garage for up to 250 vehicles. Galaxy Developers is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by the 34-story 80 DeKalb Avenue to the north, Fulton Street to the south, Rockwell Place to the east, and Hudson Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Complete for 43-Story Skyscraper at 356 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 27 on our year-end countdown is 356 Fulton Street, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by MdeAS Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Jeff Mongno of The Feil Organization under the FEIL BLS LLC, the 496-foot-tall structure will yield 475,000 square feet with 363 residential units and 100,000 square feet of retail space. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. was in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fulton Street and Red Hook Lane.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Evergreen Avenue and Bushwick Avenue, the lot is near the Halsey Street subway station, serviced by the J train. Ricardo Pagan is listed as the owner behind the applications. The proposed 54-foot-tall...
eastnewyork.com
New Development With 199 Affordable Apartments in Central Brooklyn With Rents Starting at $375 Per Month
199 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED LOTTERY UNITS LOCATED AT 1911 ATLANTIC AVENUE IN THE BEDFORD STUYVESANT SECTION OF BROOKLYN (Community Board 3). Apartments feature: vinyl floors, caesar stone quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, VRF heating and cooling system. The building offers a community room with fully equipped kitchen and a landscaped roof deck with Manhattan views. Neighborhood: The area is walking distance to Weeksville Playground, Jackie Robinson Park Playground, Fulton Park, and supermarkets and restaurants nearby. 20 minutes to Barclays Center via public transportation. The building has a No Pet Policy. TRANSIT: A,C train; B25, B47 buses. TENANTS PAY ELECTRICITY AND GAS FOR COOKING.
New York YIMBY
Construction Goes Vertical on Three-Tower Development at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive in Hunters Point, Queens
Construction is rising on 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive, a three-tower mixed-use development in the Hunters Point South master plan in Hunters Point, Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the project consists of a 34-story, 390-foot-tall structure that will yield 575 units at 2-20 Malt Drive and a two-tower design at 2-21 Malt Dive composed of a 38-story, 440-foot-tall high-rise and a 25-story, 310-foot-tall sibling. A final unit count for 2-21 Malt Drive has yet to be announced. Belsen Tristate Building Materials will supply the brickwork and Bud North LLC and Bud South LLC are the general contractors for 2-21 and 2-20 Malt Drive, respectively, which will rise from a subdivided plot bound by 54th Avenue to the north, Newton Creek to the south, and 2nd Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
405 Park Avenue’s Demolition Continues in Midtown East, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing at 405 Park Avenue, the site of a possible new skyscraper in Midtown East, Manhattan. Though original plans called for a renovation and addition atop the existing 17-story occupant, full demolition permits were issued for the structure in January 2021. MRP Realty is the owner and Titan Industrial SVC Corp. is the demolition contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 54th Street.
New York YIMBY
RAMSA’s 200 East 83rd Street Wrapping Up Construction on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
At number 28 on our annual construction countdown of the tallest projects underway in the city is 200 East 83rd Street, a 35-story residential tower nearing completion in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and developed by Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group, the 489-foot-tall structure will yield 205,877 square feet and 86 condominium units with sales and marketing led by Compass, as well as 3,033 square feet of ground-floor retail space and parking for 26 vehicles. SLCE Architects is the architect of record and Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Third Avenue and East 83rd Street.
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street
An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street
It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
The Jewish Press
MTA Plans Redesign of Brooklyn Bus Routes
New York’s MTA has unveiled a plan to redesign the bus network in Brooklyn, amny reported this weekend. The draft proposal of the plan includes the addition of new lines, changes to existing routes and more widely spaced bus stops. The plan is an attempt to strengthen the reliability...
Man wanted for 2 shootings just hours apart in New York City, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A suspect is wanted by police for a fatal shooting inside a Manhattan apartment building, hours after he allegedly shot a 96-year-old bystander in Brooklyn Monday, police said. Sundance Oliver was identified by the NYPD as the suspect in both shootings. Oliver allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old man inside the […]
New York YIMBY
Roc Nation Partners With SL Green, Caesars Entertainment for Proposed Casino at 1515 Broadway in Times Square
Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z, is the latest partner to support a proposed casino at 1515 Broadway in Times Square, Manhattan. The project, currently known as Caesars Palace Times Square, was first announced by developer SL Green and Caesars Entertainment and could provide billions of dollars in tax revenue to New York City and New York State.
Back-to-back NYC shootings, one near police headquarters, leave two men dead
Two men were shot dead within an hour of each other in New York City on Monday afternoon — with one of the bursts of gun violence taking place just steps from police headquarters, cops said. In the first incident, a 21-year-old man was found shot twice in the chest and once in the leg inside 15 St James Place at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses around 2:50 p.m., the NYPD said. The public housing development is located across the street from One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan. Less than an hour later, at around 3:30 p.m., a man was shot once in the head in...
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
bkmag.com
Great ‘home Trinidadian food’ at this new rum bar in Flatbush
Chef Osei Blackett already co-owns and operates two successful “quick-serve” Caribbean restaurants on Flatbush Avenue (they’re called Picky Eaters; think jerk wings, fish sandwiches, and fries), but when this space opened up over the summer right near Avenue D, he decided he wanted to do something different. So he opened Ariapita.
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
