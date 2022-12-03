Celsius Clients With Collateral Stuck on Failed Crypto Platform Turn to Bankruptcy Process for Relief

Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Despite Economic Uncertainty, It's a ‘Great Moment' for Dollar-Cost Averaging, Says Betterment CEO
Investors are bracing for 2023 amid stock market volatility, rising interest rates and heightened risk. But despite economic uncertainty, financial experts at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit urge investors to stay in the market. “Over a five- and 10-year horizon, this is a great moment for that dollar-cost averaging opportunity,” said...
Some Crypto Backers Are Purposely Taking a ‘Very Dangerous Path,' EU Regulator Says
"Some of those who were involved in crypto, from the very outset, were doing it because they didn't want to be part of the regulated, managed system," Mairead McGuinness, European commissioner for financial services, told CNBC Tuesday. The European Union has been stepping up rules in this space and has...
Over $400 Billion Has Been Erased From the Value of Europe's Tech Industry This Year
The combined value of all public and private European tech firms has fallen from to $2.7 trillion from a peak of $3.1 trillion in late 2021, Atomico said in its annual "State of European Tech" report Wednesday. Overall venture capital funding of European startups is expected to drop 18% to...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Activist Investor Calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to Step Down Over ESG ‘Hypocrisy'
Fink has become an outspoken proponent of "stakeholder capitalism" and in his annual letter to CEOs earlier this year, pushed back against accusations that the giant asset manager was using its size to push a political agenda. Bluebell — an activist fund with around $250 million in assets under management...
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Bank Card Fraud Exploded During the Pandemic. Then Came the Bot Hiring Boom
Before the pandemic, and before a major bank merger, Truist absorbed the cost of low-dollar amount card fraud incidents when they needed to be refunded to customers. But consumer card fraud exploded during the pandemic, and combined with the merger of SunTrust and BB&T, the financial services company took a new high volume, low-dollar card fraud approach through use of automation from UiPath.
Microsoft Says It Will Bring Call of Duty to Nintendo for 10 Years If Activision Deal Closes
Microsoft's head of gaming Phil Spencer said the company has "entered into a 10-year commitment" to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo following the closure of the Activision Blizzard deal. Spencer also said that Microsoft has "committed" to offer Call of Duty on game distribution platform Steam simultaneously to Xbox...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets entered Wednesday in a deep funk. After big losses Monday, stocks tumbled again Tuesday: The Nasdaq lost 2%, the S&P 500 fell 1.4%, and the Dow slid more than 1%. Even with China relaxing its Covid restrictions, which should bolster that country's economy, investors have become increasingly worried that the Federal Reserve may keep up its inflation-fighting rate hikes for longer than hoped for. The Fed's policy makers are set to bump rates by another half a percentage point when they meet next week. Read live updates here.
‘It's Possible the Market Can Rally': Financial Advisors Say a Recession Isn't Inevitable
The CEOs of some of the biggest American companies believe the economy may be heading for a recession. There's still hope for investors, financial advisors say. The CEOs of some of the biggest American companies believe the economy may be heading for a recession. "It could be a hurricane," JPMorgan...
Massive Layoffs, Inflation and Interest Rates: What This Means for the Holiday Season
The bar for the 2022 holiday season was set low from the beginning. Conventional wisdom said that shoppers would cut back on spending because steep inflation, rising interest rates and the...
Charts Suggest the Market Is in for a ‘Bumpy Ride,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam. Cramer said that Jessica Inskip, who predicted last month that the market’s recent run could last through mid-December, sees signs of trouble. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Campbell Soup, Pinterest, Toll Brothers and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Campbell Soup (CPB) – Campbell Soup beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share. Revenue also beat consensus and the food producer said its results were helped by strong pricing, improved productivity and supply chain improvements. Campbell Soup rose 1.2% in the premarket.
Treasury Yields Mixed as Investors Assess Outlook for U.S. Economy
As of 4 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was almost flat after rising by less than a basis point to 3.5167%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last down by more than one basis point to 4.3454%. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday as investors fretted over the...
What We Spent Money On in 2022
If the economic pessimists in the spring and summer had been right, America currently would be frozen in the clutches of a deep and punishing recession heading into 2023. But the December Labor...
Jim Cramer Says He Expects ‘Many Layoffs' at Companies After Christmas
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. A growing number of companies across industries have curtailed their head counts this year in an effort to control their expenses in a dipping economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that...
