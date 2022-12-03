Read full article on original website
Zelensky named Time magazine ‘Person of the Year’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” on Wednesday after being one of 10 individuals or groups placed on a shortlist earlier this week.
Legal Texas immigrants at risk of deportation if Senate doesn’t pass bill
Imagine calling a place home for your entire life, then having to make the decision to leave it behind because of a broken immigration system.
AP News Summary at 11:54 p.m. EST
Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black, Jewish or Islamic customers, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.
Bulgaria rejects media report about refugee shot at border
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria rejected accusations that its border guards shot a Syrian refugee in October after a video released Monday showed a man being fired at on European country's border with Turkey. The footage of an asylum-seeker being hit with live ammunition on Oct. 3 was part...
Watch Now: Germany and Italy kick off beloved holiday traditions with marathons and markets
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Santa Run, Stollen festival or an iconic Christmas market? Germany and Italy are kicking off the festive season with the return of some beloved traditions which had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Poland reverses course, accepts German air defense system
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's defense minister said Tuesday that his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish men....
