Celsius Clients With Collateral Stuck on Failed Crypto Platform Turn to Bankruptcy Process for Relief

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets entered Wednesday in a deep funk. After big losses Monday, stocks tumbled again Tuesday: The Nasdaq lost 2%, the S&P 500 fell 1.4%, and the Dow slid more than 1%. Even with China relaxing its Covid restrictions, which should bolster that country's economy, investors have become increasingly worried that the Federal Reserve may keep up its inflation-fighting rate hikes for longer than hoped for. The Fed's policy makers are set to bump rates by another half a percentage point when they meet next week. Read live updates here.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO