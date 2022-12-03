ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celsius Clients With Collateral Stuck on Failed Crypto Platform Turn to Bankruptcy Process for Relief

By Paige Tortorelli,CNBC, Kate Rooney,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and More

VF Corporation – The company behind brands such as The North Face and Timberland dropped 11.2% after it lowered expectations for revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and announced its CEO was retiring. Marriott – The vacation property behemoth dropped 2.2% following the announcement of...
NBC San Diego

Bank Card Fraud Exploded During the Pandemic. Then Came the Bot Hiring Boom

Before the pandemic, and before a major bank merger, Truist absorbed the cost of low-dollar amount card fraud incidents when they needed to be refunded to customers. But consumer card fraud exploded during the pandemic, and combined with the merger of SunTrust and BB&T, the financial services company took a new high volume, low-dollar card fraud approach through use of automation from UiPath.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets entered Wednesday in a deep funk. After big losses Monday, stocks tumbled again Tuesday: The Nasdaq lost 2%, the S&P 500 fell 1.4%, and the Dow slid more than 1%. Even with China relaxing its Covid restrictions, which should bolster that country's economy, investors have become increasingly worried that the Federal Reserve may keep up its inflation-fighting rate hikes for longer than hoped for. The Fed's policy makers are set to bump rates by another half a percentage point when they meet next week. Read live updates here.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit

Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
COLORADO STATE
NBC San Diego

Charts Suggest the Market Is in for a ‘Bumpy Ride,' Jim Cramer Says

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam. Cramer said that Jessica Inskip, who predicted last month that the market’s recent run could last through mid-December, sees signs of trouble. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
NBC San Diego

U.S. Pledges to Ramp Up Supplies of Natural Gas to Britain as Biden and Sunak Seek to Cut Off Russia

LONDON — The U.K. and U.S. are forming a new energy partnership focused on boosting energy security and reducing prices. In a statement Wednesday, the U.K. government said the new partnership would "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables."
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. MongoDB — The database platform surged about 26% in extended trading following the company's quarterly results. Mongo posted better-than-expected revenue for the most recent quarter and issued upbeat fourth-quarter revenue guidance, according to Refinitiv. Dave & Buster's — Shares of...
NBC San Diego

Japan's Economy Could Enter a Recession in 2023, Economist Says

"We think the Japanese economy will enter a recession sometime next year," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics, on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia. The Japanese economy is expected to report a contraction in its revised GDP on Thursday, according to analysts polled by Reuters, predicting a 1.1% annualized contraction for the third quarter.
The Associated Press

IQM and Keysight Sign MoU for On-Premises Quantum Computing Solution Collaboration

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, and Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to research the development of a quantum computing solution to enable on-premises high-performance computing (HPC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005365/en/ IQM Quantum Computer Design (Graphic: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy