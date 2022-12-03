Celsius Clients With Collateral Stuck on Failed Crypto Platform Turn to Bankruptcy Process for Relief

Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
NBC San Diego
Former FTX Engineer Quietly Became Multimillion-Dollar Democratic Donor After New Role at Cryptocurrency Exchange
A year after Nishad Singh became FTX's director of engineering, he quietly emerged as a reliable political donor for the Democrats. Singh donated $8 million to federal campaigns in the 2022 election cycle, and all of it went to Democrats, according to the nonpartisan campaign watchdog OpenSecrets. He was one...
NBC San Diego
Social Media Financial Content Is a ‘Wild West.' Here Are the Red Flags to Watch Out for Before Investing Your Money
As financial content on social media platforms grows, it may be difficult to separate bona fide expertise from get-rich-quick schemes. Experts say there are warning signs to watch for before you buy into a strategy touted online. Long-term wealth-building strategies should not be an all-or-nothing game. Yet videos on YouTube,...
NBC San Diego
Over $400 Billion Has Been Erased From the Value of Europe's Tech Industry This Year
The combined value of all public and private European tech firms has fallen from to $2.7 trillion from a peak of $3.1 trillion in late 2021, Atomico said in its annual "State of European Tech" report Wednesday. Overall venture capital funding of European startups is expected to drop 18% to...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and More
VF Corporation – The company behind brands such as The North Face and Timberland dropped 11.2% after it lowered expectations for revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and announced its CEO was retiring. Marriott – The vacation property behemoth dropped 2.2% following the announcement of...
NBC San Diego
Bank Card Fraud Exploded During the Pandemic. Then Came the Bot Hiring Boom
Before the pandemic, and before a major bank merger, Truist absorbed the cost of low-dollar amount card fraud incidents when they needed to be refunded to customers. But consumer card fraud exploded during the pandemic, and combined with the merger of SunTrust and BB&T, the financial services company took a new high volume, low-dollar card fraud approach through use of automation from UiPath.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets entered Wednesday in a deep funk. After big losses Monday, stocks tumbled again Tuesday: The Nasdaq lost 2%, the S&P 500 fell 1.4%, and the Dow slid more than 1%. Even with China relaxing its Covid restrictions, which should bolster that country's economy, investors have become increasingly worried that the Federal Reserve may keep up its inflation-fighting rate hikes for longer than hoped for. The Fed's policy makers are set to bump rates by another half a percentage point when they meet next week. Read live updates here.
NBC San Diego
Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit
Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 7
Here's a look at Wednesday's first batch of analyst calls. Upgrades are scarce and downgrades are plentiful.
NBC San Diego
Charts Suggest the Market Is in for a ‘Bumpy Ride,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam. Cramer said that Jessica Inskip, who predicted last month that the market’s recent run could last through mid-December, sees signs of trouble. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Pledges to Ramp Up Supplies of Natural Gas to Britain as Biden and Sunak Seek to Cut Off Russia
LONDON — The U.K. and U.S. are forming a new energy partnership focused on boosting energy security and reducing prices. In a statement Wednesday, the U.K. government said the new partnership would "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables."
NBC San Diego
Asia Markets Trade Mixed Amid Recession Fears; China Trade Data Misses Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday after major U.S. indexes fell more than 1% each overnight as recession concerns weigh on markets. China's imports and exports fell more than expected in November, customs data showed. The Nikkei 225 in Japan...
NBC San Diego
Bethenny Frankel Breaks Down Her Approach to Burnout: ‘My Identity Is Not Tied to My Calendar Being Full'
Over the course of her decades-long entrepreneurial career, Bethenny Frankel has learned that the best strategy for dealing with burnout isn't to manage it, but to avoid it altogether. The former "Real Housewife" and co-star of CNBC's "Money Court" tells Make It that at this point in her career, she...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. MongoDB — The database platform surged about 26% in extended trading following the company's quarterly results. Mongo posted better-than-expected revenue for the most recent quarter and issued upbeat fourth-quarter revenue guidance, according to Refinitiv. Dave & Buster's — Shares of...
NBC San Diego
Japan's Economy Could Enter a Recession in 2023, Economist Says
"We think the Japanese economy will enter a recession sometime next year," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics, on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia. The Japanese economy is expected to report a contraction in its revised GDP on Thursday, according to analysts polled by Reuters, predicting a 1.1% annualized contraction for the third quarter.
IQM and Keysight Sign MoU for On-Premises Quantum Computing Solution Collaboration
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, and Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to research the development of a quantum computing solution to enable on-premises high-performance computing (HPC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005365/en/ IQM Quantum Computer Design (Graphic: Business Wire)
