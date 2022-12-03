Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Ranking the Four Quarterfinal Matchups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
And then there were eight. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to dwindle to its closing stages, and next up is the quarterfinals where eight nations remain. Brazil, England, France, Argentina, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco and Croatia are all in the mix for World Cup glory, but each have tough matchups looming in order to make dreams turn into reality.
NBC San Diego
Morocco Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals by Beating Spain on Penalty Kicks
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The clock has not struck midnight on Morocco’s Cinderella run just yet. The nation has reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history after...
‘Immense joy’: Moroccan media hails good faith paying off with Spain shock
“La Roja ejected, Regragui’s Lions are definite legends,” read the headline in Le Matin, while L’Opinion spoke of a night of “immense joy in the streets of Rabat”, both Morocco-based newspapers perfectly summing up the country’s stunning victory over Spain in the last-16 of the World Cup.
LTA fined $1m by ATP for banning Russian players from tournaments
The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined $1m (£820,000) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players. It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban imposed this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Comments / 0