Months after the alleged expectorant exchange between Harry Styles and Chris Pine, the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars put to rest any talk about a gob-based beef after meeting up in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 5, according to a Harry Styles fan account. In the photos posted to social media, Harry, 28, and Chris, 42, were all smiles as they gave each other a friendly hug before chatting briefly. The “As It Was” singer dressed in black and sported a top knot, while Chris looked comfy in a white t-shirt and a full beard.

9 MINUTES AGO