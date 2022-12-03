ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Charlotte workers heading back to the office, data shows

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — New data shows more Charlotte workers are heading back to the office after working remotely amid the pandemic.

The nonprofit Charlotte Center City Partners tracks the data and found that 5% more workers returning to their South End job locations than they were during the pandemic.

In Uptown, the number of employees coming into the office is about 65% to 70% of pre-pandemic levels.

The study counted employees who went to work at least four days per week for more than four hours a day.

“Comparatively to where we were in April 2020, where we were last year at this point in time, and also comparatively to other cities,” said James LaBar of Charlotte Center Partners. “We’ve been monitoring how other cities have been adapting because of the pandemic and our numbers sit really positively in an upper-tier set of cities across the country.”

Center City Partners said Austin, Nashville and Tampa compare to Charlotte in terms of growth and future development. Cities with more employees going into work means more foot traffic, which often benefits small businesses in urban areas.

Center City Partners also said Bank of America is averaging nearly three times as many event this year than previous years, which is also helping businesses in Uptown.

