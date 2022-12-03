Read full article on original website
Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets
Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best. Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime
Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
Floyd Mayweather vs GGG at 154, the super-fight that got away
Former Pound for Pound king Gennadiy Golovkin was focused on landing one big fish before he retired. It wasn’t Mexican rival Canelo Alvarez but Floyd Mayweather. Previously, GGG expressed his desire to World Boxing News to face Mayweather in a super-fight. Golovkin did get his trilogy against Canelo in...
Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team
The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning
Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia. Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers. If it doesn’t, and...
Mike Tyson ex-trainer rips Fury-Chisora ‘dangerous pension fight’
Former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas blasted the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight as the sickening beating unfolded on Saturday night. Atlas, who oversaw Tyson’s early boxing years before evolving into a respected analyst and coach in his own right, wasn’t happy with proceedings in the UK.
Exclusive: Manny Pacquiao vs Nedal Hussein II possible after talks
Manny Pacquiao and Nedal Hussein could share the ring again after the pair went face-to-face to discuss a cheating storm. Their original bout in 2000, sanctioned by the World Boxing Council, is now shrouded in controversy. Referee Carlos Padilla admitted cheating to help his fellow Filipino avoid a fourth-round knockout....
Exclusive: Official Fury vs Chisora attendance aired, close to sellout
World Boxing News can exclusively reveal the official attendance numbers for Fury vs Chisora on Saturday night. Tottenham Hotspur revealed to WBN that 59,789 fans purchased seats for the controversial heavyweight clash, much better than some fans stated on social media. As WBN reported earlier this week, some fans stated...
Gervonta Davis on why Cinco de Mayo is no option for Ryan Garcia
Gervonta Davis has ruled out fighting Ryan Garcia on Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas despite boxing fans being hopeful on that date. Tank is lining up a big-money battle with Garcia next spring after the pair agreed to meet in a catchweight clash. However, April is said to be more likely than May unless either suffers an injury in their January bouts.
Arnold Khegai talks Black Prime debut on Crawford vs Avanesyan
Featherweight Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs), of Lymanske, Ukraine, is ready to make his PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) card, live on BLK Prime from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10. Crawford vs....
Recognizable names criticize Fury vs Chisora fight, as it happened
Fury vs Chisora not only took a tongue-lashing in the fallout but as the fight took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night. Tyson Fury absolutely pummeled the aged and should-be-retired Derek Chisora in a wincingly horrific victory. As expected, “The Gypsy King” was never in trouble – but...
Mills Lane dies at 85: Boxing loses famed ‘Let’s Get it On!’ referee
World Boxing News is sad to learn that Mills Lane, the legendary referee and cultural icon, passed away at age 85. Lane was sorely missed when he retired, not only as an official but a figure in the sport. The man who took the Marvin Gaye phrase ‘Let’s Get it On!’ to another level will be fondly remembered.
Gervonta Davis exposes ‘shady’ Eddie Hearn, asks why no test ban
Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has revealed an offer from Eddie Hearn over a fight with Ryan Garcia. Davis, who is negotiating with Garcia over a catchweight super-fight on Pay Per View, leaked an email sent by Hearn during talks. In it, Hearn tries to put the...
Josh Warrington aims to prove doubters wrong in second title reign
Josh Warrington has warned his Featherweight rivals to underestimate him at their own peril ahead of his IBF World Title defence against Mandatory Challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN. The Leeds Warrior, who steps through the...
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
Juan Estrada beats Roman Gonzalez in close trilogy encounter
Juan Estrada won a legendary trilogy against Roman Gonzalez, taking a twelve-round majority decision in an excellent clash for the vacant WBC super flyweight title. The event occurred on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the first two rounds, it was all Estrada, with minor...
Stroke made Mills Lane ‘a prisoner in his own body, he is free now’
Mills Lane became a figure almost bigger than the sport during his tenure. A pop culture icon who transcended his role as one of the best third men in the ring. As boxing takes black eyes over referees admitting to cheating, Mills Lane was a shining light and a beacon of hope for fairness.
Mike Tyson was boxing’s Michael Jordan – that good for one night
Mike Tyson was boxing’s version of Michael Jordan for one night only, his career-defining effort against Michael Spinks. “The Baddest Man on the Planet” has again been compared to any of the greats in any sport for his performance on one fateful night in 1988. Teddy Atlas, who...
