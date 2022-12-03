Read full article on original website
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets
Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best. Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.
Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team
The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
Arnold Khegai talks Black Prime debut on Crawford vs Avanesyan
Featherweight Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs), of Lymanske, Ukraine, is ready to make his PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) card, live on BLK Prime from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10. Crawford vs....
Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning
Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia. Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers. If it doesn’t, and...
Floyd Mayweather vs GGG at 154, the super-fight that got away
Former Pound for Pound king Gennadiy Golovkin was focused on landing one big fish before he retired. It wasn’t Mexican rival Canelo Alvarez but Floyd Mayweather. Previously, GGG expressed his desire to World Boxing News to face Mayweather in a super-fight. Golovkin did get his trilogy against Canelo in...
Mills Lane dies at 85: Boxing loses famed ‘Let’s Get it On!’ referee
World Boxing News is sad to learn that Mills Lane, the legendary referee and cultural icon, passed away at age 85. Lane was sorely missed when he retired, not only as an official but a figure in the sport. The man who took the Marvin Gaye phrase ‘Let’s Get it On!’ to another level will be fondly remembered.
Juan Estrada beats Roman Gonzalez in close trilogy encounter
Juan Estrada won a legendary trilogy against Roman Gonzalez, taking a twelve-round majority decision in an excellent clash for the vacant WBC super flyweight title. The event occurred on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the first two rounds, it was all Estrada, with minor...
Fury vs Chisora: Some empty seats but fans turn out despite cold
Fury vs Chisora looks to have brought out the fans in the cold weather as Tottenham Stadium rocked for “The Gypsy King.”. Despite a small portion of attendees claiming that the stadium wasn’t near full, most seats seemed taken on photos viewed in the aftermath. World Boxing News...
Exclusive: Official Fury vs Chisora attendance aired, close to sellout
World Boxing News can exclusively reveal the official attendance numbers for Fury vs Chisora on Saturday night. Tottenham Hotspur revealed to WBN that 59,789 fans purchased seats for the controversial heavyweight clash, much better than some fans stated on social media. As WBN reported earlier this week, some fans stated...
Exclusive: Manny Pacquiao vs Nedal Hussein II possible after talks
Manny Pacquiao and Nedal Hussein could share the ring again after the pair went face-to-face to discuss a cheating storm. Their original bout in 2000, sanctioned by the World Boxing Council, is now shrouded in controversy. Referee Carlos Padilla admitted cheating to help his fellow Filipino avoid a fourth-round knockout....
Josh Warrington aims to prove doubters wrong in second title reign
Josh Warrington has warned his Featherweight rivals to underestimate him at their own peril ahead of his IBF World Title defence against Mandatory Challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN. The Leeds Warrior, who steps through the...
Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012
Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
Recognizable names criticize Fury vs Chisora fight, as it happened
Fury vs Chisora not only took a tongue-lashing in the fallout but as the fight took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night. Tyson Fury absolutely pummeled the aged and should-be-retired Derek Chisora in a wincingly horrific victory. As expected, “The Gypsy King” was never in trouble – but...
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
Gervonta Davis exposes ‘shady’ Eddie Hearn, asks why no test ban
Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has revealed an offer from Eddie Hearn over a fight with Ryan Garcia. Davis, who is negotiating with Garcia over a catchweight super-fight on Pay Per View, leaked an email sent by Hearn during talks. In it, Hearn tries to put the...
Cris Cyborg talks fighting on Black Prime PPV for boxing debut
Brazilian MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, is all set to make her U.S. boxing debut on BLK Prime PPV, when she squares off against Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) card, live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10.
When Tyson Fury saved stand-up death with Audley Harrison joke
World Boxing News has unearthed a clip of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury telling jokes on national UK television. Before he hit the big time, Fury did his bit for Sport Relief back in 2012 when trying his hand at stand-up comedy. In the video clip initially broadcast by the BBC,...
‘Empty seats’ Fury vs Chisora fans claim stadium not full
Some attendees at the Fury vs Chisora event are adamant that the stadium wasn’t near full despite organizers’ capacity claims. World Boxing News reported many times that thousands of tickets were available on resale sites. This scenario remained the case right up until minutes before the event. Now,...
