San Antonio, FL

wild941.com

What To Expect At Sippin’ Santa Christmas Pop Up Bar In Dunedin

There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Tampa Bay. Something that’s new to Pinellas this year is the Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin. We went to see what all the hype was about this weekend and it did not disappoint! Here’s everything we tried at Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
mynews13.com

Fourth person dies from Orlando warehouse fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fourth person has died following Thursday night’s warehouse fire in Orange County. A spokesperson for the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, David Gonzalez, 22, Lindsey Phillips, 22, and Landon Bourland, 24, also died from the fire.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square

A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
LADY LAKE, FL
mynews13.com

Disney to roll out Genie+ update at Disney World, Disneyland

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is making another change to Disney Genie+, its paid skip-the-line service at Disney World and Disneyland. Disney is making changes to its Disney Genie+ service. Visitors will soon be able to make modifications to Lightning Lane selections without canceling. The change will appear in the...
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Couple had been arguing moments before shooting

A tense and terse verbal altercation ensued moments before a 64-year-old Homosassa man fatally shot his wife Friday, Dec. 2, at their Homosassa home, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of South Springbreeze Way in Homosassa in reference to...
HOMOSASSA, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
SPRING HILL, FL

