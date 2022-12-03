Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believeEvie M.Florida State
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
mynews13.com
5 things to know about the Ganachery’s newest Christmas treat
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney fans wait all year to see what the theme park does to celebrate the Christmas season. That includes newly-themed desserts and treats. So we’re going "On the Town" at Disney Springs to discover something never before seen at the park. 1. The...
wild941.com
What To Expect At Sippin’ Santa Christmas Pop Up Bar In Dunedin
There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Tampa Bay. Something that’s new to Pinellas this year is the Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin. We went to see what all the hype was about this weekend and it did not disappoint! Here’s everything we tried at Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin.
mynews13.com
Fourth person dies from Orlando warehouse fire
ORLANDO, Fla. — A fourth person has died following Thursday night’s warehouse fire in Orange County. A spokesperson for the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, David Gonzalez, 22, Lindsey Phillips, 22, and Landon Bourland, 24, also died from the fire.
villages-news.com
Village of St. Catherine man arrested after strange incident at restaurant
A Village of St. Catherine man was arrested at his home after a strange incident at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Jan Bronistaw Smigielski, 65, was arrested on a charge of battery Sunday at his home at 905 Ebling Loop. Smigielski had been at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza...
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
Memes shared within Tampa Police Department show staff celebrating chief's resignation over golf cart scandal
In one meme, O'Connor is photoshopped to appear at a DMV, finally getting a license plate for her golf cart
fox13news.com
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
mynews13.com
Disney to roll out Genie+ update at Disney World, Disneyland
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is making another change to Disney Genie+, its paid skip-the-line service at Disney World and Disneyland. Disney is making changes to its Disney Genie+ service. Visitors will soon be able to make modifications to Lightning Lane selections without canceling. The change will appear in the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple had been arguing moments before shooting
A tense and terse verbal altercation ensued moments before a 64-year-old Homosassa man fatally shot his wife Friday, Dec. 2, at their Homosassa home, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of South Springbreeze Way in Homosassa in reference to...
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Home Depot worker, 83, dies weeks after being shoved by alleged shoplifter, police say
An elderly Home Depot employee died on Thursday from injuries he sustained in October when a theft suspect shoved him while allegedly stealing three pressure washers. Security video released by the Hillsborough Police Department shows the moment the victim allegedly encountered the suspect.
Actress Kirstie Alley dies after battle with cancer, was receiving treatment in Tampa
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer, her family announced Monday evening.
mynews13.com
Universal’s Epic Universe ‘right on track’ for 2025 opening, exec says
ORLANDO, Fla. — As construction continues on Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park, executives remain firm on the 2025 timeline for the park’s debut. Universal's Epic Universe set to open by summer 2025. During the UBS Global TMT Conference, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said the park was...
Antonio Brown is promoting his music while running from the Tampa Police Department
AB is apparently hunkered down, and posting to the timeline.
‘No freaking way’: Unwelcome bear moves into Davenport neighborhood, eats residents’ avocados
A resident in Davenport isn't happy with a black bear that's decided to spend his nights in her neighborhood.
draysbay.com
Rays new stadium proposal would keep them in St. Petersburg. Does anyone care?
The Rays rolled out their latest stadium plan on Friday late afternoon, meeting the final and extended deadline set by St. Petersburg’s Mayor for proposals to redevelop the 86-acre plot that takes up a vast amount of downtown St. Petersburg. Usually moments of new stadium renderings are opportunities for...
