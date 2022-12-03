Teen shot in Kalamazoo

A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot in Kalamazoo.

Officers say the first call came in just before 10 p.m. Friday after people heard gunshots in the area of Hazard St near Center Ave.

Officers found the victim near Gull Road and Bixby in Kalamazoo Township. Investigators determined the shooting happened in the city limits.

The victim, a 17 year old boy, was taken to Borgess Hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers expect him to survive.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

If you know anything about the case, call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com .

