4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believeEvie M.Florida State
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
fox13news.com
Black bear enjoying nightly buffet of fruits, garbage in Davenport community
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One large, hairy guest has turned a Davenport community into his own nightly buffet. Residents say a Florida black bear has shown in the Thousand Oaks community almost every night for the last month. One resident captured video as he gulped down avocados from her backyard tree.
fox13news.com
Protesters wearing Nazi gear show up outside Lakeland charity event that included drag performers
LAKELAND, Fla. - There has been a dramatic increase in hate speech and violence against the LGBTQ community in recent years. The organization GLAAD has counted more than 120 incidents so far this year. One incident, involving neo-Nazis, happened over the weekend in Lakeland. Masked men dressed in Nazi gear...
Polk County Animal Control Annual Pet Fest This Weekend Saturday, December 10, 2022
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Polk County Animal Control will host its annual Pet Fest at their facility located at 7115 De Castro Road in Winter Haven. Pet adoptions are FREE and include spay/neuter, rabies
2022 Christmas Parade in Photos and Videos
An estimated 50,000 people came downtown Thursday night to watch Lakeland’s 42nd annual Christmas Parade, which included roughly 100 floats and marching bands. Click on any image for a larger view. Parade highlights:. Fox 13 News coverage:. Full parade beginning with the fireworks:. View a larger version of the...
Bay News 9
Temple Terrace brings snow to its Winter Wonderland
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Temple Terrace as the city hosted its annual Winter Wonderland event at Woodmont Park. Dreaming of a white Christmas is definitely more of a pipe dream in Florida, but the Caccio family gets to see a piece of that dream take shape.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: God Bless America
Peggy Preston submitted this photo and note: “The winds were right, the flag flying high, and the 1941 World War II Boeing Stearman flown by CFI Tim Preston was practicing landings at Winter Haven Regional Airport (KGIF) in Florida.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture...
Neo-Nazis protest Lakeland drag queen fundraising event
Protesters held up a Nazi flag outside a fundraising event that featured drag queens in Lakeland over the weekend.
The Laker/Lutz News
This woman knew her numbers
Rosemary Syrakos recently stepped away from a 32-year career in the Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller’s Office. And, during the course of her career, she handled all sorts of paperwork, in various capacities. She joined the staff on Feb. 2, 1990, as a data entry operator in the support...
Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
Mysuncoast.com
A Jeep parade in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A parade of festive Jeeps lined up in Manatee County Jeeps across the DeSoto Square Shopping Mall parking lot. According to organizers of the event, the parade gives local Jeep clubs from Sarasota to Manatee Counties and beyond an opportunity to showcase creativity. Larry Hippich, one...
2022 Christmas Parade: The Basics
Thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Lakeland on Thursday evening for the spectacle of the annual Christmas parade and fireworks. When: 7 p.m. Thursday, beginning with fireworks over Lake Mirror. Where: RP Funding Center and back via Lake Mirror. Check the route map above. Route change: There’s...
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee’s Festival of Lights Parade to Shine Through the Streets of Kissimmee Saturday December 10
The Kissimmee Festival of Lights , one of Central Florida’s premier nighttime parades will return to the streets of Historic Downtown Kissimmee on Saturday December 10th at 7:30pm, and it’s sure to be the brightest, the most electric, and the most magical Festival of Lights Parade of all time, sponsored by KUA.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
aroundosceola.com
A night in the Florida’s football epicenter — why Osceola/Lakeland is an event, not just a game
In a high school football-rich Central Florida, you didn’t have to be nearby to be aware of what was going on at Lakeland’s Bryant Stadium Friday night. When Lakeland High School and Kissimmee’s Osceola Kowboys clashed for the right to play for the Class 4S (Suburban) state championship next weekend, the matchup — billed as state-title worthy — had the statewide attention of the sport’s circles.
Florida Strawberry Festival's lineup now includes Ludacris, The Jacksons and more
As previously announced, other major headliners include Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Train.
City Commission Approves Residences on Former Wedgewood Golf Course
Following four hours of presentations and discussion, the Lakeland City Commission voted 6-1 on Monday to approve a modified version of a plan for 954 homes, townhomes and apartments on the former Wedgewood Golf Course at Carpenter’s Home. In the process, the commission eliminated two apartment buildings with 20 units each from the plan.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
