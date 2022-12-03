ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says Jimmy Butler Spanked Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xCMG_0jWEFy0V00

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins was among the many who were impressed by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's performance against the Boston Celtics.

Butler finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's 120-116 victory against the Celtics. He had missed the last seven games because of a knee injury.

After the game, Perkins made his comments on Twitter.

The former NBA player tweeted, "Next time Jimmy Butler is thirsty on a Private Jet we better listen! He walked into the Garden and put JB and Tatum over his lap like twin babies! Carry on…"

Perkins was referring to a video Butler posted on social media Thursday while he was flying to rejoin the team in Boston.

“Boston! I’m on the way. I’m on the way,” he said on the video. “Can’t wait! I’ve been out for too long, I’m gettin’ thirsty! We on the way. Go Heat.”

Butler capped his performance by hitting the clinching shot with 9.7 seconds remaining. The Heat complete their four-game road trip Monday at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

