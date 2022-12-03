ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Olivepalooza' coming to Queen Creek

This month, the Queen Creek Olive Mill is celebrating the olive harvest season with a special “Olivepalooza Harvest Festival.”

The festival will take place at 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11.

Olivepalooza will have two days of live music, tastings and tractor tours of the estate.

Additional Olivepalooza attractions include:

  • Olive pressing and harvesting
  • Olive Oil 101 Classes
  • Gourmet Vendor Alley and Tastings
  • Live music and games in the grove
  • Live cooking demos
  • Di Oliva Italian Bar Bistro & Bar dining
  • Beer and wine garden

The Queen Creek Olive Mill is located at 25062 S. Meridian Road. Admission is free and no reservations are required.

